Tractors Propelled by Dana Innovations Earn Top Honors for Sustainability, Utility at "Tractor of the Year 2022" Awards

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced that the company's advanced drive technologies are featured on the winners in two categories of the "Tractor of the Year 2022" awards competition.

The New Holland® T6.180 Methane Power tractor was selected among all the finalists to receive the "Sustainable Tractor of the Year" designation. It is equipped with Dana's high-precision Graziano™ gears and shifting solutions.

Meanwhile, the John Deere® 6120M AutoPowr™ compact tractor with a Spicer® 730 modular steering axle won the "Best Utility" award.

In all, Dana technologies are featured on 11 of this year's 14 finalists in the international showcase, which is held annually. The awards were presented at a special ceremony at the EIMA International 2021 agricultural and gardening machinery exhibition in Bologna, Italy.

"The rapid transformation of agriculture is being driven by innovations that deliver improved productivity, sustainability, and connectivity," said Jeroen Decleer, senior vice president, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems for Dana Incorporated. "Our support for the vast majority of the finalists in this year's 'Tractor of the Year' showcase illustrates how advanced technologies from Dana are helping original-equipment manufacturers cultivate performance gains in the next generation of agriculture equipment."

Front suspended axles from Dana deliver enhanced speed and operator comfort for compact tractor applications as well as tractors with increased performance requirements. Dana also offers independent suspension axles for open-field tractors up to 375 kW (500 hp).

Dana produces highly engineered Graziano™ shifting solutions for the agriculture market, including synchronizers, clutches, and bevel gear sets. The solutions offer faster synchronization times, enhanced shifting performance and driver comfort, improved efficiency, and lower overall transmission weight.

Dana's innovative products improve the performance and efficiency of a wide range of agriculture applications such as sprayers, tractors, telehandlers, combines, and harvesters. Dana's portfolio of advanced technologies has been engineered to support increased crop yields, optimized harvesting operations, lower emissions, improved operator safety and comfort, and reduced total cost of ownership.

First presented in 1998, "Tractor of the Year" winners are selected by a jury of 26 European editors from independent technical magazines specializing in agriculture machinery. More details are available at http://tractoroftheyear.org.

To learn more about Dana's drive and motion technologies for agriculture, visit http://www.dana.com/off-highway.

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

