Acronis SCS Completes VPAT Compliance Adding yet another seal to the company's already extensive list of certifications & compliance for backup and security solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis SCS – an American cyber protection company dedicated to providing certified solutions to the US public sector - recently announced the completion of third-party VPAT WCAG 2.1 testing to achieve Level AA compliance. The certification applies to their Acronis SCS Cyber Backup 12.5 Hardened Edition and Acronis SCS Snap Deploy products. This is yet another critical certification the company has obtained for its backup and security solutions.

Acronis SCS Logo

The Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT) evaluates how accessible a particular product is according to Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act (a federal and an ADA civil rights law). This includes accessibility requirements for information and communication technology (ICT). Any company that does business with the federal government and falls under Section 508 must become VPAT compliant.

"US public sector environments are tightly regulated and must meet stringent operation, encryption, and storage standards to comply with various regulatory bodies and to be fully protected against cyberattacks. Obtaining the VPAT compliance is just another certification in our arsenal for our customers and partners to be able to sleep better at night," stated John Zanni, CEO at Acronis SCS. "Some compliance and certifications like VPAT are self-certifying. We take it one step further and hire outside consultants, like Microassist, to conduct the audit on our behalf."

The full degree of conformance is as follows:

Standard/Guideline Compliance Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.0

and 2.1 Level A Level AA Section 508 standards Yes EN 301 549 Accessibility (Europe) Yes

VPAT compliant products specifically designed for the public sector

Two of the company's products sold to the federal government include Acronis SCS Cyber Backup 12.5 Hardened Edition and Acronis SCS Snap Deploy now hold VPAT compliance. The company's hardened edition is a full disk image backup and disaster recovery solution that keeps systems up and running in the public sector's most sensitive environments: air gapped, "no internet" networks, including the Department of Defense weapons testing sites, development labs, training simulators, and more. Acronis SCS Cyber Backup 12.5 Hardened Edition also boasts DoDIN APL Common Criteria and FIPS 140-2 certifications to ensure data safety across computing environments.

Acronis SCS Snap Deploy seamlessly and simultaneously provisions a standard master image of any configuration to multiple machines in one easy step.

Critical certifications for cybersecurity, data protection, and regulatory

Different agencies and organizations within the US public sector have specific regulations and guidelines concerning securing and protecting data. Certified cybersecurity protocols are essential, especially in the federal sector. Cyberattacks and data loss generated from an attack can cause an irreparable blow to national security and the country's economy. Acronis SCS develops and certifies its products to the highest levels of security possible to ensure data security across all public sector computing environments. The certifications and compliances include:

DoDIN APL – The Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List serves as the single list of solutions authorized for use within DoD networks.

Common Criteria – This certification verifies a product follows the standards developed by NIAP, managed by NSA, and accepted by more than 30 countries.

FIPS 140-2 – The Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS0 140-2 validation verifies that the cryptographic module utilized in a product has gone through rigorous testing and meets extensive requirements for military-grade encryption.

CJIS – Criminal Justice Information Services compliance keeps professionals in criminal justice and law enforcement in agreement about data security and encryption standards.

HIPAA – Health Insurance Portability and Accessibility Act compliance outlines how healthcare organizations' patient data must be protected.

Image of the certification logos can be found here.

About Acronis SCS

Acronis SCS is a US-based, independently operated and governed cyber protection and edge data security company exclusively dedicated to meeting the unique requirements of the US public sector. In contrast, Acronis – Acronis SCS' international parent company – serves private companies, non-US public sectors, and individual consumers. Acronis SCS' innovative and comprehensive cyber protection, backup and disaster recovery, anti-ransomware, and enterprise file sync and share software solutions ensure operational assurance and data security across America's federal, state, and local government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit computing environments. All Acronis SCS workforce is 100 percent American citizens.

