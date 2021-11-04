Fullpower®-AI Announces New Medical Advisory Board Member, Dr. Anil Rama, MD

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpower®-AI announced Anil Rama had joined Fullpower®-AI's advisory medical board. Anil Rama, MD is the founder of "Sleep and Brain" and serves as Adjunct Assistant Clinical Professor at the Stanford Center for Sleep Sciences and Medicine. He is the recipient of the 2021 Stanford Distinguished Service Award, awarded to one clinical faculty member per year. He is the former Medical Director of Kaiser Permanente's tertiary sleep medicine laboratory.

Fullpower-AI (PRNewsfoto/Fullpower Technologies, Inc.)

"I am honored to have the opportunity to join the Fullpower®-AI stellar team," said Dr. Anil Rama, MD

Dr. Rama is also an editorial board member of the Sleep Science and Practice Journal and has authored several book chapters and seminal peer-reviewed journal articles in sleep medicine. Furthermore, Dr. Rama is a lecturer for the Dental Sleep Medicine Mini-Residency at the University of Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry.

In addition, Dr. Rama has been an investigator in clinical trials for drugs or devices designed to improve sleep and contributed to stories in national newspapers, local news stations, wellness websites, and health newsletters.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to join the Fullpower®-AI stellar team," said Anil Rama, Founder and CEO of www.sleepandbrain.com , "Together, I look forward to discovering solutions for better sleep."

"Welcome, Dr. Anil Rama; your expertise adds exceptional talent and expertise to our AI-biosensing team. We look forward to more innovation and progress together," said Philippe Kahn, CEO of Fullpower®-AI.

Fullpower®-AI delivers a complete B2B platform for AI-powered algorithms, remote contactless biosensing together with end-to-end engineering services. Fullpower's platform is vetted and deployed as a PaaS, backed by a patent portfolio of 130+ patents. Fullpower's key areas of expertise include contactless biosensing, remote monitoring, and non-invasive sleep technology. Fullpower's B2B PaaS customers are in medical solutions, remote-contactless biosensing, bedding solutions, wearable, and wellness services. For more information, visit www.fullpower-AI.com . Please contact: BusDev@fullpower.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fullpower