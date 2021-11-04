HYBE And Universal Music Group Announce First-Ever HYBE X Geffen Global Girl Group Audition

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HYBE and Universal Music Group (UMG) have officially kicked off their historic joint venture by announcing the first-ever HYBE x Geffen Global Girl Group Audition . Under their jointly created alliance, these two industry powerhouses aim to launch a global, diverse, and multi-talented girl pop group made up of artists around the world who are deeply passionate about music and aspire to be the next global superstar.

The collaboration between HYBE and UMG notably sets a precedent for the entire industry. It marks the first time a U.S. record label and a K-pop entertainment company have united to combine their expertise in artist discovery and development, and music production to assemble, develop, and introduce a group from ground zero. HYBE and UMG will collectively emphasize artist development through components such as music and performance training as well as life skills training, including mental wellness and music business and financial literacy, to lead a rewarding and sustaining career.

This also notably represents the first time a U.S.-based pop girl group will be created and modeled based on the world-renowned K-pop training and development system—a full production that combines everything from music, performance, fashion, music videos, and communications with fans. Preparation will take place in Los Angeles, where the pop girl group will also debut.

Aspiring artists must be female (she/her/them), between the ages of 15 and 19 (16 to 19 for EU residents), and exhibit talent in singing, rapping, dancing and/or producing. Audition submissions should be at least a one-minute video or music file showcasing their performance, alongside a clear upper body and full body frontal photo. Potential candidates can submit audition videos online now through November 28 at 11:59 PM PT via the official audition website .

Upon its final formation and completion of the audition and training process, the new girl group's music will be released under the forthcoming JV label created by HYBE, the global powerhouse team behind the phenomenal worldwide success of Grammy-nominated group BTS. The forthcoming JV label will partner with UMG's Geffen Records, a historic label that has helped shape global youth and musical culture over the past 40 years, through iconic artists including: Nirvana and Guns N' Roses, alongside 2021's breakthrough global pop artist Olivia Rodrigo, to name a few.

HYBE will utilize its global expertise to lead the discovery, training and development of the group, fan content production processes, and engagement with fans around the world. The team at Geffen Records will leverage their extensive industry network and partners to oversee the music production, marketing and global distribution operations.

Official Website: hybegeffen-audition.com

TikTok

Twitter

Instagram

About HYBE:

HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, is an entertainment lifestyle platform company that innovates the music industry under the mission "We believe in music." The company was listed on the KOSPI Market of Korea Exchange (KRX) in October 2020. HYBE has established its business ventures in entertainment lifestyle upon three pillars. The label division brings creatives centered around music and artists such as BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN and ZICO. Solution operates specialized business units for video content, IP, learning and games. The platform division connects and expands all of HYBE's contents and services. Based on organic operations and synergies created in each field, HYBE aims to create top-notch content, expand fan experience, and make a difference for anyone who enjoys a music-based entertainment lifestyle.

About HYBE AMERICA:

Established in April 2019, HYBE AMERICA is the U.S. headquarters of HYBE with business operations spanning across artist development, music, live performance, content production, and IP. After launching a joint venture with Universal Music Group in February 2021, the company has set in motion a project to launch a new global pop group. Through its merger with the integrated media company Ithaca Holdings in May 2021, HYBE AMERICA positioned itself as the global entertainment lifestyle company, leading the industry forward with further innovation.

About Interscope Geffen A&M:

Combining the legacies of three of the most influential record labels in modern music history, Interscope Geffen A&M embarked on a new tradition of musical achievement with its unification on January 1, 1999. Headed by Chairman and CEO John Janick, Interscope Geffen A&M is a major force in global music, developing chart-topping artists across a wide range of musical genres including rock, rap, pop and alternative. Interscope Geffen A&M is part of Universal Music Group, the world's largest music company. www.interscope.com

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO ANNOUNCEMENT

Click HERE to download artwork

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Universal Music Group (UMG)