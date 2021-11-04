Olshan Recognized as "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Commercial Litigation, Advertising, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits

Olshan Recognized as "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Commercial Litigation, Advertising, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP today announced the following rankings from U.S. News-Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" for 2022:

Olshan Logo

Securities/Capital Markets Law - "Tier 1" in both National and New York City Metropolitan

Real Estate Law - "Tier 1" in New York City Metropolitan and "Tier 2" in National

Trusts & Estates - "Tier 1" in both National and New York City Metropolitan

Advertising Law - "Tier 2" in both National and New York City Metropolitan

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law – "Tier 1" in New York City Metropolitan and "Tier 2" in National

Commercial Litigation – "Tier 3" in New York City Metropolitan

Olshan is consistently recognized by clients and peers as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the U.S.

Firms included in the 2022 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity.

About Olshan

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, white collar defense & government Investigations, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

Olshan has been consistently recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, including:

Selection by Chambers USA 2021 Guide to America's Leading Lawyers for Business as "Leading Lawyers" in four of the firm's key practice areas: Corporate/M&A: Shareholder Activism, Litigation: General Commercial: ( New York ), Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory Nationwide, and Real Estate: Mainly Dirt ( New York ) with seven individual lawyers names as Leading Lawyers

Selection by Legal 500 US 2021 as a Top Tier 1 Firm in Shareholder Activism with eight attorneys recognized, and acknowledgement of Advertising Practice as Top Tier along with two attorneys

Selection of nine lawyers by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America © 2022 and two lawyers named to the "Ones to Watch" list

Selection of 36 attorneys across all of the firm's practices to Super Lawyers® 2021 New York Metro list of outstanding lawyers, including ten "Rising Stars"

Honored by The National Law Journal twice as a top 20 midsize law firm in its "Midsize Hot List" and inclusion in the "NLJ 500" list

Contact:

Madelaine Miller Strauss

mmillerstrauss@gmail.com

646.331.2691

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP