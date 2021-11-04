Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Actor/Environmentalist Jason Momoa Empower 10,000 Young Women to Change the Future of Our Planet at GirlsBuild'21 National Virtual Summit

LA Promise Fund and The National Geographic Society present GirlsBuild Virtual Summit on Nov. 10; Speaker Pelosi Provides a Keynote Address and Momoa Issues Social Media Challenge to Reduce Plastic Use

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House Leader Nancy Pelosi and actor, producer, and environmental activist, Jason Momoa will provide keynote addresses at the environmentally-focused GirlsBuild'21 National Virtual Summit presented by LA Promise Fund and The National Geographic Society.

The GirlsBuild'21 National Virtual Summit is scheduled for Wednesday, November 10, 2021, beginning at 10 am Pacific Time (PT). The Summit will be streamed on Facebook Live .

This year's Summit is expected to draw more than 10,000 young women from the South Los Angeles area and across the country, including Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Florida, who will come together to discuss environmental justice, a defining moment for our country. This year's Summit theme is: The Planet's Future Starts Here and will feature a day of female empowerment and leadership with dynamic speakers and inspirational panel discussions around sustainability, diversity and equity and physical and mental health.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is the first woman to head a major party in Congress, and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. Representing California's 12th Congressional District since 1987, Speaker Pelosi has worked throughout her career to advance action to solve the climate crisis and protect clean air, safe drinking water, and public lands.

"In the face of a climate crisis and so many other challenges, the world needs more young women leaders like those joining this year's GirlsBuild Virtual Summit," said Speaker Pelosi. "Each one of our young people has the unique ability to create change. We must all remember the power that we have to make a difference."

Jason Momoa will be this year's Summit and keynote speaker. An actor, producer and activist, Jason has starred in Aquaman, Game of Thrones, and most recently Dune. He is also an active environmentalist who has spoken on climate change and pollution before the United Nations.

Momoa, who has a strong commitment to putting the planet first, particularly warning the world about the threat plastics pose to our planet, said he is looking forward to meeting tomorrow's leaders at the GirldBuild'21 Summit. "These young women represent the future of our planet," he said. "They will determine what kind of world our children and grandchildren will live in. I'm so excited to be able to meet them."

Speakers from previous GirlsBuild Summits have included Michelle Obama, then Senator Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Janelle Monáe, Octavia Spencer, Dolores Huerta, and Shonda Rhimes. Last year's Summit included remarks from a wide range of state and national leaders including LA Council President Nury Martinez, singer and activist Becky G, and Congresswoman Karen Bass.

"We need strong leaders across every sector who reflect our beautiful diversity," said LA City Council President Nury Martínez. "GirlsBuild works to cultivate tomorrow's leaders by instilling leadership skills through interactions with powerful women of color from the private, public and non-profit sector. The young women who attend this year's Summit are the leaders of tomorrow."

GirlsBuild, an initiative of LA Promise Fund, challenges young women from public middle and high schools across the country to make an impact in their community and ensure their voices are heard.

"The Summit theme of starting now to ensure a sustainable future really captures what we believe and what we're looking to achieve," said LA Promise Fund president and CEO Veronica Melvin. "Our young women are the heart and soul of our communities. They will be the leaders who will build the future of our planet starting right now."

Summit attendees are challenged in advance of the event to identify and resolve a local environmental/sustainability/conservation issue in their community, then share their work at the Summit. Jason Momoa has also challenged young women to develop strategies to reduce plastic use and send videos of their solutions to him. Join in and learn more about the challenge here . Other notable speakers and panelists attending this year's Summit, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla and Summit Co-Chair Nina Westbrook among others.

For more information on attending the GirlsBuild'21 National Virtual Summit visit the GirlsBuild website at Girls-Build.org .

About LA Promise Fund:

LA Promise Fund (LAPF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing Los Angeles students for success in college, career, and life. Working through a network of high-performing, community-based schools and a portfolio of high-impact programs that reach students throughout the County, LAPF creates vibrant community hubs and partnerships that foster motivated, engaged, and directed students poised for academic, professional, and personal success. Learn more at www.lapromisefund.org .

The National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society is one of the largest nonprofit scientific and educational organizations in the world. Founded in 1888, its interests include geography, archaeology, and natural science, the promotion of environmental and historical conservation, and the study of world culture and history.

About GirlsBuild:

GirlsBuild , an initiative of the LA Promise Fund started in 2014, challenges young women from public middle and high schools across the country to make an impact in their community and ensure that their voices are heard. We believe young women will define the vision for what our schools, communities, and country can be, and that work starts now. Learn more at www.girls-build.org.

