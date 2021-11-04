The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm Ranks in "Best Law Firms" 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm has been chosen for inclusion in "Best Law Firms" of 2022 by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®, earning a Regional Tier 2 ranking for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs in Springfield, Illinois.

The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm

To qualify for "Best Law Firms" consideration, at least one of the firm's attorneys must have been honored in The Best Lawyers in America©. With only 6% of all U.S. attorneys selected for this Best Lawyers guide, few firms are considered eligible. Firm partner William R. Tapella helped The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm meet this eligibility requirement, however: He was listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2022 for his work in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.

Once a firm qualifies for consideration, it must pass a rigorous review process. Client and peer feedback are considered, as well as information provided by the firm in its "Best Law Firms" submission packet. U.S. News — Best Lawyers then uses this information to calculate a "Best Law Firms" score for the firm. The highest-scoring candidates are listed in the published guide along a three-tier ranking system. A spot in any of these tiers is a highly coveted, noteworthy distinction.

Based in Charleston, The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm is known for its unwavering commitment to advocating for the victims of negligence — no matter how high the stakes are, the firm does not falter in its advocacy. The genuine care and compassion the firm's team has for its clients further sets it apart from the competition. To date, it has recovered over $50 million in compensation on behalf of its clients.

To learn more about The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm, visit tapellalaw.com online.

Contact: Bill Tapella

(217) 639-7800

tapella@tapellalaw.com

