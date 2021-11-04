X-Chair Launches X77 Massage Chair

BELTSVILLE, Md., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Chair, a leader in the world of ergonomic office seating, proudly announces the launch of the X77 Massage Chair, the latest addition to the company's offerings and its first high-performance massage chair dedicated exclusively to providing individuals with an elevated at-home relaxation and rejuvenation experience. The X77 total-body massage chair is equipped with advanced technology to deliver world-class therapist-level quality of touch. Available today for online purchase, the X77 Massage Chair starts at $6,999 and includes X-Chair's premium white-glove delivery service.

Designed by the same team of ergonomic experts that introduced the world's most stylish and comfortable office chair, the X77 was crafted with innovative massage technology to help combat daily stresses individuals encounter from work, sleep, exercise, travel and more, enabling users to achieve a more productive and healthier lifestyle.

"We have established a reputation with our line of ergonomic office chairs, and now we're proud to continue to expand our innovative offerings with the new X77 which, just like a world class therapist, delivers an unmatched quality of touch, beyond that of other massage chairs," said Anthony Mazlish, President of X-Chair. "This high-end massage chair is designed to bring the luxury of a spa-level massage right to you, because everything we do puts stress on our body."

Before each massage session begins, the X77 scans the user's back with the Acupressure Point Locator Function and automatically customizes each massage to meet the user's needs. Next, the 4D Intelligent Massage Mechanism Technology is designed to mobilize the user's spine, relax their mind, and help with recovery. Users can choose from 11 pre-programmed massage cycles, including 4D kneads, taps, slow or fast rolls, presses and much more, to meet the desired pressure level, improve blood circulation, ease breathing reduce pressure on the joints and spine – all leading to maximum comfort, relief and recovery.

Advanced X77 programs include X-Sport, a vigorous roller and air massage combination aimed to maximize blood flow to all the large muscle areas to help loosen and relax tight muscles; X-Stretch, a carefully crafted stretching setting with movements including hip rotation and back extensions to loosen muscles throughout the entire body, perfect to use following long periods of concentrated inactivity; X-Core, designed to mimic twisting and stretching movements important for core health by combining the use of air cells and the massage mechanism to twist both the upper and lower body; and All X-Air, a comprehensive, complete body massage program created to energize your entire body and calm your mind.

Focused settings are also available to select specific target areas, including Neck & Shoulder, aimed at kneading around the upper body to relieve tension built up from long periods of screen use, and X-Back, designed to encourage blood flow by mobilizing and stretching the low back within this targeted session. In addition, the X77 also features pre-programmed Manual settings—Knead, Tap, Pulse, Knead & Tap, Knead & Pulse and Rolling—and Air Manual massage settings—Shoulders & Arms, Legs & Feet and Full Body Air.

The X77 is designed to cover every inch of the body, from head to toe. The carefully programmed Foot Rollers are artfully shaped to avoid over-stimulating the soles of your feet—with rub, roll and squeeze settings, to encourage blood flow, work muscles and mobilize the entire foot.

While experiencing total body recovery, users are also encouraged to relax their minds with the X77 Massage's Chromotherapy® sessions, in which soothing colors are emitted from the remote to help achieve the psychological state of mind for complete tranquility.

The X77 Massage Chair is currently available in two fabric options, Synflex or Brisa. Synflex is a durable, soft-touch abrasion-resistant fabric that is built to cradle users and withstand long sit periods. It is also lightweight, easy to clean and eco-friendly, and currently available in black or brown. Brisa is a world-class breathable, environmentally conscious fabric from Japan, made for the senses with a stunning and softly textured aesthetic, available in three different color options—black, brown, or a black and red combination.

For more information, visit xchair.com

X-Chair, one of the leading providers of ergonomic office chairs featuring 21st century technology and design, enables users to both look good and be more productive. This is Not your Grandfather's Office Chair; 10 ergonomic adjustments allow users to fine-tune the arms, seat, back, headrest and lumbar, providing unparalleled comfort. SciFloat Infinite Recline, Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) Support and Tilt Lock technologies make X-Chair the most technologically ergonomic chair on the market. Made with quality craftsmanship and high-performance materials, X-Chair's products feature a 15-year limited warranty and 30-day risk free trial. For more information, visit xchair.com.

