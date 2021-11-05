Johnston Tobey Baruch Named to Best Law Firms List for Ninth Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnston Tobey Baruch is being recognized among the country's top law firms by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America, earning a spot for the ninth consecutive year on the Best Law Firms list.

The firm was ranked in the top tier among law firms in Dallas and Fort Worth for appellate, commercial litigation, and M&A litigation, as well as legal malpractice law (defendants and plaintiffs) and professional malpractice law (defendants and plaintiffs).

"Our focus has always been on providing sound counsel and excellent service to clients who are facing complex disputes and challenges," said firm shareholder Randy Johnston. "To know our work is being held in high regard by those outside our office walls is a great honor. Thank you to everyone who contributed to us receiving this recognition."

The 2022 Best Law Firms listing is just the latest honor for Johnston Tobey Baruch and its lawyers. In May, three firm attorneys were named to D Magazine's list of the Best Lawyers in Dallas. Shortly after, Mr. Johnston, Robert Tobey, Chad Baruch and Coyt Johnston were recognized in the annual Texas Super Lawyers and The Best Lawyers in America legal guides. Mr. Tobey also earned Best Lawyers' Dallas-Fort Worth "Lawyer of the Year" honor for his expertise in legal malpractice litigation.

The U.S. News - Best Lawyers Best Law Firms rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in the field, and review of additional information provided by the firms. For more information about the methodology and selection process, or to view the complete list of 2022 Best Law Firms, visit https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/ .

About Johnston Tobey Baruch:

Johnston Tobey Baruch is a dynamic law practice based in Dallas. Its trial and appellate attorneys have a broad range of litigation, arbitration, appellate and employment law experience. They are pioneers in the handling of legal and accounting malpractice, investment fraud, and business disputes. They also have an enviable track record with insurance bad faith matters, commercial litigation, fiduciary litigation, as well as civil, family and criminal appeals for many prominent Texas companies and individuals. For more information, visit https://www.johnstontobey.com/.

Media Contact:

Jennie Bui-McCoy

800-559-4534

Jennie@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Johnston Tobey Baruch