Rule4 Chosen as Colorado Company to Watch

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity and emerging technology advisory services firm Rule4 has been selected from more than 1,100 nominations as one of 50 Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW).

Cybersecurity and emerging technology guidance

Rule4 selected from more than 1,100 nominations as one of 50 Colorado Companies to Watch

Established in 2009, the CCTW program recognizes high-performing second-stage companies (i.e., companies that have moved out of the startup phase into a growth period) that are successfully adding full-time jobs and millions in revenue to the Colorado economy.

Winners are recognized for their pioneering achievements in marketplace success, growth, job creation, innovative products and services, economic impact, community enrichment, philanthropy, and corporate culture.

Many previous winners of the CCTW Award are now household names, including Left Hand Brewing Company (2010), PopSockets (2017), and Otterbox (2009).

"This is an incredible honor. It's exciting to be recognized within the overall business and entrepreneurial community, not just tech" said Co-Founder and Co-CEO Trent R. Hein. "We're confident that we'll continue to grow and have a positive impact on the communities around us."

Founded in late 2018, Rule4 is an entirely bootstrapped, 100% employee-owned company serving mission-driven organizations. Co-Founder and Co-CEO Dan Mackin said "there is no question" that Rule4 will retain its Colorado headquarters as it expands and will "continue to help build and give back to the community that has been so good to us over the years." He added, "There are few places in the world better suited to balancing work with adventure and providing awesome quality of life for your team."

Rule4's team of trusted advisors provides custom services that typically fall under the umbrellas of cybersecurity, technical leadership, application security, incident response, and OT/ICS security.

For more information about Rule4, visit https://www.rule4.com , https://www.linkedin.com/company/rule4 , and Twitter @rule4.

About Rule4

Rule4 provides cybersecurity and emerging technology advisory services from its headquarters in Boulder, Colorado. It customizes its consulting services to meet clients' needs, with offerings ranging across cybersecurity, technical leadership, application security, incident response, and OT/ICS security. Rule4 is the first global cybersecurity firm to earn B Corp certification.

About Colorado Companies to Watch Colorado Companies to Watch honors second-stage companies headquartered in Colorado. The awards program has honored 650 companies since the program's inception in 2009. Award-winning companies demonstrate high performance in the marketplace and/or innovative products or processes. The 50 companies selected each year make an astounding impact on Colorado's economy by collectively providing thousands of jobs and contributing millions of dollars in revenue. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) launched the program in 2009 in conjunction with the Edward Lowe Foundation and valuable community partners from across Colorado. Visit ColoradoCompaniestoWatch.org .

Media Contact

Haley Berry

Rule4

Chief Client Officer

Office: 720-580-5939

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rule4