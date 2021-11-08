BYRON, Ga., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bookchella, Young Readers to Future Leaders virtual book tour is back for the holiday season! Portia Smith has again taken her vision to create a reading initiative virtual book tour that will feature six fantastic authors. The event is scheduled for November 8th - November 12th. The tour events can be viewed at https://theofficialbookchella.com.

Holiday Bookchella, Virtual Book Tour

The virtual book tour will be hosted or featured on the following media platforms: Wee Nation Radio, Little Citizens Magazine, Whiz Kidz Blog, Kidliomag, Life Her Podcast, Behind the Shades podcast, Black Family Table Talk podcast, Lily Shadowlyn Blog, JMPublishing Blog, Adventures In Kid Lit, Author Anthony Avina's Blog, Lily Faerie Review Blog, Books For Reviews, Kids Lit Crusade Boys Book Club, Kids Picture Book Review, and Blazing Beyond podcast.

What is the Bookchella virtual book tour?

Bookchella, Young Readers to Future Leaders is a literary book tour designed to encourage early learning and reading for children ages 0-12. The Bookchella tours highlight books from authors that promote positive self-esteem, confidence, bravery, and affirmations.

This tour will feature authors Dr. Deven Tellis, Michael Johnson, Dr. Christie Black-Murrell, C.C. Ward, Jami Gabbard Schmottlach, and J.D. Wise.

Dr. Deven Tellis's book, Always Be the Light, is a soothing rhyming book that will empower children always to shine bright—regardless of their circumstances.

Connect with Dr. Tellis: Website: https://www.drdevencreates.com

Michael Johnson's book is co-written by tour host Portia Smith. Their book, The Adventures of Max and Levi, teaches children a positive way to handle bully situations at school and encourages them to stand up for what's right.

Connect with Johnson: Instagram: https://instagram.com/iyahwisemusic

Dr. Christie Black-Murrell's book, Do You Know? It is a cute book that teaches kids positive affirmations. Your kids will walk away knowing how IMPORTANT, UNIQUE, AND SPECIAL they are!

Connect with Dr. Black-Murrell: www.cblackexpressions.com

C.C. Ward's book, London Loves His Opposites, is a story for anyone who has never seemed to fit in but dared to dream and for others to see the beauty and harmony that comes from acceptance and diversity.

Connect with C.C. Ward: https://www.facebook.com/authoriamccward

Jami Gabbard Schmottlach's book, Little Miss Raya's Big Adventures: All About Me, is meant for everyone, kids and adults. It is a way to share how beautiful adoption is and help kids understand that families might look different, but one thing is always the same. That is the LOVE you have for each other.

Connect with Schmottlach: https://www.facebook.com/jamigabbard

J.D. Wise's book, A Child Called You, teaches children to show respect to others by treating them with love and understanding. This book celebrates what makes people unique and shows the true expression of love the world needs!

Connect with Wise: https://www.facebook.com/groups/326002875526486/?ref=share

J.D. Wise's book, Nomophobia, is a vibrant and unique story about children who spend too much time on their cell phones. This fun-filled book highlights children working together as a team to solve a mystery.

For information about Portia Smith and her events, virtual book tours, new books, and promotions, visit: www.imaginemecbp.com or Instagram @portias_bookshelf.

