Growcentia® Releases New Product, Mammoth® Starter Plugs

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Growcentia®, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology company, announced the release of its newest addition to the MAMMOTH® product family for hydroponic cultivation. MAMMOTH® Starter Plugs are pre-moistened, individually packaged trays. Learn more at https://mammothmicrobes.com/product/mammoth-starter-plugs/.

Each plug contains more media than traditional plugs to provide more surface area for colonizing roots.

MAMMOTH® Starter Plugs are a 50/50 mix of coco coir and sphagnum peat moss, which offer growers excellent moisture and aeration properties to optimally start seedlings or unrooted cuttings. Each plug contains more media than traditional plugs to provide more surface area for colonizing roots. MAMMOTH® Starter Plugs also come with pre-drilled dibble holes for ideal seed and cutting placement. The true-ten tray allows any 10" germination dome to fit and seal perfectly to maintain moisture and humidity.

Chief revenue officer and Growcentia co-founder Colin Bell, Ph.D., said, "We strive to deliver the highest quality, easiest to use products to growers. MAMMOTH® Starter Plugs may be one of our simplest technologies, but they are fundamental to the growing process. I am not surprised to learn from our market research how much growers love MAMMOTH® Starter Plugs' quality and ease of use in indoor growing."

MAMMOTH® is a family of products crafted by Growcentia, Inc., a company of scientists and professionals focused on developing and delivering premium products that help cultivators grow in ways never thought possible. That's why Growcentia, Inc. is known for changing the way the world grows. For more information, visit Growcentia.com.

