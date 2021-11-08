Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart

Squarespace Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Squarespace, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Squarespace, Inc.)

"Squarespace had another outstanding quarter as we continued to achieve strong revenue growth and introduce new solutions that give our millions of customers around the world the competitive advantages they need to succeed," said Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace. "We launched Everything to Sell Anything, our new brand vision that aims to disrupt the traditional ecommerce model by offering new and dynamic ways to sell any type of product or service in parallel."

"We achieved $210 million trailing twelve-month Commerce revenue at the end of the third quarter," said Marcela Martin, CFO of Squarespace. "Commerce represents an increasingly important part of our business, contributing to our robust financial profile."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total Revenue in the quarter was $201.0 million, up 24% year-over-year
  • Total annual run rate revenue (ARRR) increased to $788.6 million, up 21% year-over-year
  • Unique Subscriptions reached 4.0 million in the quarter, up 13.5% year-over-year, while average revenue per unique subscription (ARPUS) grew to $198, up 5.7% year-over-year
  • Net income in the quarter was $2.8 million vs. net income of $17.9 million a year ago
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $38.4 million, down from $40.6 million a year ago
  • Cash flow from operating activities was $49.3 million, up from $44.9 million a year ago
  • At September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $200.2 million, investments in marketable securities was $31.9 million, total debt was $529.8 million

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Outlook & Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, Squarespace currently expects:

  • Revenue of $203 million to $206 million, representing year-over-year growth of 18% to 20%.
  • Non-GAAP unlevered free cash flow of $7.7 million to $12.7 million. This is the result of:

For the full fiscal year 2021, Squarespace currently expects:

  • Revenue of $780 million to $783 million, representing year-over-year growth of 25.6% to 26.1%, and an increase from $772 million to $780 million previously.
  • Non-GAAP unlevered free cash flow (uFCF) of $117 million to $122 million, an increase from $102 million to $116 million previously. This is the result of:

Webcast Conference Call Information

Squarespace will host a conference call on November 8, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

Upcoming Investor Day

Squarespace will host a virtual Investor Day on November 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT). The event will include presentations from Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO, Marcela Martin, CFO, and Alfonso Cobo, Head of Unfold. See the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com for details.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss) excluding interest expense, other income/(loss), net, provision for/(benefit from) income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and other items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Unlevered free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure that Squarespace's management uses to evaluate its core operating business and its ability to meet its current and future financing and investing needs. Unlevered free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities, including one-time expenses related to Squarespace's direct listing, less cash paid for capital expenditures increased by cash paid for interest expense net of the associated tax benefit.

Adjusted EBITDA and unlevered free cash flow are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") and have important limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental, should only be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for such GAAP results.

Definitions of Key Operating Metrics

Annual run rate revenue ("ARRR"). We calculate ARRR as the monthly revenue from subscription fees and revenue generated in conjunction with associated fees (fees taken or assessed in conjunction with commerce transactions) in the last month of the period multiplied by 12. We believe that ARRR is a key indicator of our future revenue potential. However, ARRR should be viewed independently of revenue, and does not represent our GAAP revenue on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by subscription start and end dates and renewal rates. ARRR is not intended to be a replacement or forecast of revenue.

Unique subscriptions represent the number of unique sites, standalone scheduling subscriptions, Unfold (social) and hospitality subscriptions, as of the end of a period. A unique site represents a single subscription and/or group of related subscriptions, including a website subscription and/or a domain subscription, and other subscriptions related to a single website or domain. Every unique site contains at least one domain subscription or one website subscription. For instance, an active website subscription, a custom domain subscription and a Google Workspace subscription that represent services for a single website would count as one unique site, as all of these subscriptions work together and are in service of a single entity's online presence. Unique subscriptions do not account for one-time purchases in Unfold or for hospitality services. The total number of unique subscriptions is a key indicator of the scale of our business and is a critical factor in our ability to increase our revenue base.

Average revenue per unique subscription ("ARPUS"). We calculate ARPUS as the total revenue during the preceding 12-month period divided by the average of the number of total unique subscriptions at the beginning and end of the period. We believe ARPUS is a useful metric in evaluating our ability to sell higher-value plans and add-on subscriptions.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Squarespace's future operating results and financial position, including for its fourth fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2021 and its fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to: Squarespace's ability to attract and retain customers and expand their use of its platform; Squarespace's ability to improve and enhance the functionality, performance, reliability, design, security and scalability of its solutions; Squarespace's ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Squarespace; Squarespace's ability to protect or promote its brand; Squarespace's ability to generate new customers through its marketing and selling activities; Squarespace's ability to hire, integrate and retain its personnel; the reliability, security and performance of Squarespace's software; Squarespace's ability to adapt to changes to technologies used in its platform or new versions or upgrades of operating systems and internet browsers; Squarespace's compliance with privacy and data protection laws and regulations as well as contractual privacy and data protection obligations; and risks associated with international sales and the use of Squarespace's platform in various countries. It is not possible for Squarespace's management to predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Squarespace may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, Squarespace's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in Squarespace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including its final prospectus filed on May 19, 2021 with the SEC. Except as required by law, Squarespace assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

About Squarespace

Squarespace is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in approximately 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace's team of more than 1,400 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, California and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

Contacts

Investors
Christopher Chiou
investors@squarespace.com

Media
Kaitlyn Rawlett
press@squarespace.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)










September 30, 2021


December 31, 2020

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

200,180


$

57,891

Restricted cash

30,197


Investment in marketable securities

31,900


37,462

Accounts receivable, net

8,071


7,516

Due from vendors

2,475


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

57,161


37,384

Total current assets

329,984


140,253

Property and equipment, net

48,781


49,249

Deferred income taxes

827


7,773

Goodwill

420,800


83,171

Intangible assets, net

97,786


18,868

Other assets

7,626


7,452

Total assets

$

905,804


$

306,766

Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

18,741


$

16,758

Accrued liabilities

62,996


46,779

Deferred revenue

241,289


210,392

Funds payable to customers

32,672


Debt, current portion

13,586


13,586

Deferred rent and lease incentives, current portion

1,985


1,197

Total current liabilities

371,269


288,712

Debt, non-current portion

516,224


525,752

Deferred rent and lease incentives, non-current portion

32,557


24,856

Other liabilities

549


262

Total liabilities

921,694


839,582

Commitments and contingencies




Redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value of $0.0001; zero and 118,117,738 shares
authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; zero and 104,446,332
shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively


131,390

Preferred stock, par value of $0.0001; 100,000,000 and zero shares authorized as of September 30,
2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively


Stockholders' deficit:




Class A common stock, par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000,000 and 159,000,000 shares authorized
as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 90,489,438 and 8,903,770
shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

9


1

Class B common stock, par value of $0.0001; 100,000,000 and 93,782,222 shares authorized
as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 48,344,755 and 14,368,532 shares
issued and outstanding as of  September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

5


1

Class C common stock (authorized March 15, 2021), par value of $0.0001; zero shares authorized
as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; zero shares issued and
outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively


Class C common stock (authorized May 10, 2021), par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000,000 and zero
shares authorized as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; zero shares
issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively


Additional paid in capital

891,667


9,043

Accumulated other comprehensive income

974


2,455

Accumulated deficit

(908,545)


(675,706)

Total stockholders' deficit

(15,890)


(664,206)

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit

$

905,804


$

306,766

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Revenue

$

200,962


$

162,335


$

576,618


$

448,849

Cost of revenue (1)

32,868


24,550


92,777


72,166

Gross profit

168,094


137,785


483,841


376,683

Operating expenses:







Research and product development (1)

48,769


38,379


139,692


110,497

Marketing and sales (1)

80,249


59,656


249,005


186,490

General and administrative (1)

32,091


11,961


336,337


37,570

Total operating expenses

161,109


109,996


725,034


334,557

Operating (loss)/income

6,985


27,789


(241,193)


42,126

Interest expense

(2,491)


(2,460)


(8,578)


(8,046)

Other (loss)/income, net

2,101


(3,488)


4,493


(3,602)

(Loss)/income before benefit from/(provision for) income taxes

6,595


21,841


(245,278)


30,478

Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes

(3,756)


(3,917)


12,439


(4,147)

Net income/(loss)

$

2,839


$

17,924


$

(232,839)


$

26,331

Less: accretion of redeemable convertible preferred
stock to redemption value


(1,225)


(969)


(3,602)

Less: undistributed earnings to participating securities


(13,736)



(18,742)

Net income/(loss) attributable to Class A, Class B, and
Class C common stockholders, basic

$

2,839


$

2,963


$

(233,808)


$

3,987

Add: reallocation of net income attributable to participating
securities


878



1,098

Net income/(loss) attributable to Class A, Class B, and
Class C common stockholders, dilutive

$

2,839


$

3,841


$

(233,808)


$

5,085









Net income/(loss) per share attributable to Class A,
Class B, and Class C common stockholders, basic

$

0.04


$

0.13


$

(2.90)


$

0.18

Net income/(loss) per share attributable to Class A,
Class B, and Class C common stockholders, dilutive

$

0.04


$

0.12


$

(2.90)


$

0.17

Weighted-average shares used in computing net
income/(loss)per share attributable to Class A,
Class B, and Class C stockholders, basic

75,580,940


22,535,791


80,746,637


22,221,531

Weighted-average shares used in computing net
income/(loss) per share attributable to Class A,
Class B, and Class C stockholders, diluted

80,207,078


31,201,743


80,746,637


30,103,154

(1)  Includes stock-based compensation as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021


2020


2021


2020


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Cost of revenue

$

440


$

202


$

1,095


$

568

Research and product development

8,782


5,522


23,820


15,468

Marketing and sales

1,716


882


4,457


2,305

General and administrative (a)

12,796


1,047


254,727


4,482

Total stock-based compensation

$

23,734


$

7,653


$

284,099


$

22,823


(a) During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we incurred $229.3 million of additional stock-based compensation expense associated with
the lapse of vesting conditions upon consummation of the Direct Listing.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)






Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020


2021


2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




Net income/(loss)

$

(232,839)


$

26,331

Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

23,906


16,359

Stock-based compensation

284,099


22,823

Deferred income taxes

(13,755)


Other

871


2,194

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable and due from vendors

(35)


(3,685)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(18,930)


16,944

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

7,937


23,817

Deferred revenue

34,954


42,263

Funds payable to customers

13,261


Deferred rent and lease incentives

8,508


953

Other operating assets and liabilities

190


(4,232)

Net cash provided by operating activities

108,167


143,767

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:




Proceeds from the sale and maturities of marketable securities

25,605


70,348

Purchases of marketable securities

(20,385)


(90,860)

Purchase of property and equipment

(6,744)


(3,638)

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of acquired cash

(202,170)


Other


177

Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities

(203,694)


(23,973)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:




Principal payments on debt

(10,189)


(6,563)

Contingent consideration paid for acquisition


(15,000)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(29,877)


(14,205)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

4,196


768

Proceeds from issuance of Class C (authorized on March 15, 2021) common stock, net of issuance
costs

304,409


Dividends paid

(367)


Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

268,172


(35,000)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(159)


353

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

172,486


85,147

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

57,891


43,649

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period

$

230,377


$

128,796





Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

200,180


$

128,796

Restricted cash

30,197


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period

$

230,377


$

128,796





SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW




Cash paid during the year for interest

$

7,864


$

7,546

Cash paid during the year for income taxes, net of refunds

$

1,107


$

5,214





SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCE ACTIVITIES




Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

2,662


$

241

Capitalized stock-based compensation

$

240


$

128

Issuance of Class C (authorized on March 15, 2021) common stock for acquisition

$

188,179


$

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


The following tables reconcile each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:






Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Net income/(loss)

$

2,839


$

17,924


$

(232,839)


$

26,331

Interest expense

2,491


2,460


8,578


8,046

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes

3,756


3,917


(12,439)


4,147

Depreciation and amortization

7,674


5,171


23,906


16,359

Stock-based compensation expense

23,734


7,653


284,099


22,823

Other income/(loss), net

(2,101)


3,488


(4,493)


3,602

Direct listing costs



25,318


Adjusted EBITDA

$

38,393


$

40,613


$

92,130


$

81,308


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

49,344


$

44,853


$

108,167


$

143,767

Cash paid for capital expenditures

(4,329)


(1,420)


(6,744)


(3,638)

Free cash flow

45,015


43,433


101,423


140,129

Cash paid for interest, net of the associated tax benefit

2,236


1,761


7,864


5,699

Unlevered free cash flow

$

47,251


$

45,194


$

109,287


$

145,828


September 30, 2021


December 31, 2020

Total debt outstanding

$

529,810


$

539,338

Less: total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

232,080


95,353

Total net debt

$

297,730


$

443,985

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/squarespace-announces-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301418648.html

SOURCE Squarespace, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.