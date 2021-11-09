Cetera Recruiting Efforts Yield More Than $2.4 Billion in New Assets In Third Quarter

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of the industry's largest networks of financial professionals, today announced that it attracted more than $2.4 billion in new assets through its recruiting efforts in the third quarter of 2021, and is on pace to add more than $10 billion in new assets to its platform in 2021. The latest numbers come at a time when many advisors are seeking more independence and community, business-building resources, and tools that help strengthen client relationships. Cetera's recently-launched Growth360 program will empower these new Cetera financial professionals to grow their practices by learning from and incorporating the successes of their fastest-growing peers.

"We continue to focus on attracting teams and families interested in growing their practices and who believe in Cetera's vision of delivering an Advice-Centric Experience®," said John Pierce, head of business development. "Cetera welcomes high-quality financial professionals who value a sense of community and industry-best solutions, resources and support. We are proud to welcome these financial professionals to Cetera and will continue the positive recruiting momentum through the rest of the year and into 2022."

Key firms that joined Cetera in the third quarter are:

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees $340 billion in assets under administration and $119 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

