CLEAR Adds Booster Shot Capability to Health Pass & Digital Vaccine Card

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, announced it has updated the free CLEAR mobile app to enable users to add their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to their proof of vaccination. With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) ongoing approval of booster shots, CLEAR's innovative Health Pass and digital vaccine card are making it easy for individuals to show proof of vaccination every step of the way.

As boosters continue to become available for more approved groups, this new update will allow both new and existing users to easily open the CLEAR app, select the Health Pass or digital vaccine card feature, and seamlessly add their proof of vaccination or booster shot information to their existing or new proof of vaccination. There are multiple ways to add proof of vaccination to the CLEAR app, including scanning a SMART QR code like those issued by New York and California, directly linking to a vaccine provider in CLEAR's network, or by uploading a CDC vaccine card and information.

"Over the course of the pandemic, we've learned that we must be adaptable in order to ensure we can keep our communities safe, business open and people working," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO, CLEAR. "With this booster update, CLEAR's digital vaccine solutions are continuing to help our partners and members navigate every turn this pandemic takes."

CLEAR offers two trusted and secure digital vaccine solutions within the free CLEAR app:

Health Pass : A location specific screening solution that links a user's verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19-related health information - like proof of vaccination or test results - to help reduce public health risk.





Digital Vaccine Card: A free digital vaccine card that links a user's verified identity to their proof of vaccination that can be used outside of a Health Pass location anytime and anywhere needed, replacing flimsy and easily lost or destroyed paper cards.

Since its launch in May 2020, more than six million Health Passes have been created by users, and more than 130 organizations across the country have used CLEAR's digital vaccine solutions, including corporate offices, professional sports teams, arenas, restaurants, and travel destinations.

About CLEAR

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 7 million members and 100+ partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

