GoHealth Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

GoHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/GoHealth, Inc.)

Third quarter 2021 net revenue of $211.7 million increased 30% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2021 net revenue of $612.8 million increased 42% compared to the prior year period.

Third quarter 2021 Medicare—Internal revenue of $158.6 million increased 19% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2021 Medicare—Internal revenue of $476.4 million increased 51% compared to the prior year period.

Third quarter 2021 Medicare Advantage ("MA") Approved Submissions of 193,107 increased 100% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2021 MA Approved Submissions of 516,983 increased 67% compared to the prior year period.

Third quarter 2021 MA LTV Per Approved Submission of $926 decreased 6% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2021 MA LTV Per Approved Submission of $957 increased 5% compared to the prior year period.

Third quarter 2021 net loss of $55.4 million compared to a net loss of $206.5 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA 1 of negative $14.1 million decreased 136% compared to the prior year period due to the 2021 strategic investments in agent capacity, marketplace technology, branding and the Encompass Platform. YTD 2021 net loss was $101.9 million compared to a net loss of $230.3 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $32.3 million decreased 68% compared to the prior year period.

The Company reaffirmed its full-year 2021 outlook, and expects total net revenue of $1,200 - $1,300 million (+37% to +48%) powered by commission net revenue of $1,000 - $1,100 million (+49% to +64%). The Company also reaffirms its Adjusted EBITDA1 outlook of $300 - $330 million (+11% to +22%).

Clint Jones, co-founder and CEO said, "During the third quarter, we delivered revenue growth of 30%, while also exceeding our agent hiring goals in preparation for a successful Annual Enrollment Period. We are excited about our ability to grow our membership base during AEP and deliver the trusted healthcare advice seniors need to navigate the increasingly complex Medicare market. This increase in our agent force will enable us to better serve more seniors during this year's AEP, grow our membership base and realize the potential of this enormous market opportunity. As a result of our agent hiring and momentum in our Encompass Platform, we are reaffirming our full-year 2021 guidance."

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights2

Total company revenue grew 30% to $211.7 million , net of a $6.7 million negative revenue adjustment relating to revenue estimates from prior periods

Medicare—Internal net revenue increased 19% to $158.6 million

LTV Per carrier Approved MA Submission decreased 6% to $926

Adjusted EBITDA 1 decreased 136% to negative $14.1 million Agent counts grew well ahead of the 50% target as the Company prepares for the AEP and fiscal 2022



YTD 2021 Highlights2

Total company revenue grew 42% to $612.8 million

Medicare—Internal net revenue increased 51% to $476.4 million

LTV Per carrier Approved MA Submission increased 5% to $957

Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 68% to $32.3 million

2021 Financial Outlook

The trajectory of the U.S. economy remains challenging to predict, particularly given the continued uncertainty associated with the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company is reaffirming its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 based on current market conditions and expectations:

Full-year 2021 net revenue of $1,200 - $1,300 million , representing year-over-year growth of 37% - 48%

Full-year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $300 - $330 million , representing year-over-year growth of 11% - 22%

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call today, Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results. A live audio webcast and a supplemental presentation will be available online at https://investors.gohealth.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-833-519-1310 for U.S. participants, or 1-914-800-3876 for international participants, and referencing participant code 2553159. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link.

About GoHealth, Inc.:

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Investor Relations:

IR@gohealth.com

Media Relations:

Pressinquiries@gohealth.com

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see below. (2) Third quarter and YTD 2021 results compared to the comparable prior year period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding expected financial performance and operational performance for the fiscal year 2021, including with respect to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, the growth of our membership base, and our ability to realize the potential of our market opportunity are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but are not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to comply with the numerous, complex and frequently changing laws regulating the marketing and sale of Medicare plans; the potential for an adverse change in the Company's relationships with carriers, including a loss of a carrier relationship; failure to grow the Company's customer base or retain its existing customers; the time and cost of training agents are significant and can increase during a period of high attrition; carriers' ability to reduce commissions paid to the Company and adversely change their underwriting practices; significant consolidation in the healthcare industry which could adversely alter the Company's relationships with carriers; information technology systems failures or capacity constraints interrupting the Company's operations; factors that adversely impact the Company's estimate of LTV; the Company's dependence on agents to sell insurance plans; changes in the health insurance system and laws and regulation governing health insurance markets; the inability to effectively advertise the Company's products; and our ability to successfully implement our business plan during a global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release, as well as the cautionary statements and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other SEC filings. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Many of the important factors that will determine these results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

In this press release, we use supplemental measures of our performance that are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense ("EBITDA"); Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate its business and monitor its results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for share-based compensation expense, accelerated vesting of certain equity awards, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on sublease, non-recurring legal fees, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, IPO transaction costs, and severance costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. For example, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), are presented in the tables below in this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Management has provided its outlook regarding Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes certain charges. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), is presented in the table below in this press release.

Glossary

"Adjusted EBITDA" represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for share-based compensation expense, accelerated vesting of certain equity awards, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on sublease, non-recurring legal fees, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, IPO transaction costs, and severance costs.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" refers to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

"Approved Submissions" refer to Submitted Policies approved by carriers for the identified product during the indicated period.

"LTV Per Approved Submission" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Submission, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, excluding revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods, divided by (ii) the number of commissionable Approved Submissions for such period.

"Revenue Per Submission" refers to the total net revenues per Submitted Policy, which we define as (i) total net revenue, excluding revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods, divided by (ii) the number of Submitted Policies for such period.

"Submitted Policies" refer to completed applications that, with respect to each such application, the consumer has authorized us to submit to the carrier.

The following tables set forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Three months ended Sep.

30, 2021

Three months ended Sep.

30, 2020









Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:























Commission

$ 174,948



82.6 %

$ 101,390



62.1 %

$ 73,558



72.5 % Enterprise

36,786



17.4 %

61,970



37.9 %

(25,184)



(40.6) % Net revenues

211,734



100.0 %

163,360



100.0 %

48,374



29.6 % Operating expenses:























Cost of revenue

53,632



25.3 %

25,827



15.8 %

27,805



107.7 % Marketing and advertising

59,511



28.1 %

62,848



38.5 %

(3,337)



(5.3) % Customer care and enrollment

87,813



41.5 %

52,896



32.4 %

34,917



66.0 % Technology

11,651



5.5 %

39,520



24.2 %

(27,869)



(70.5) % General and administrative

24,232



11.4 %

156,551



95.8 %

(132,319)



(84.5) % Amortization of intangible assets

23,514



11.1 %

23,514



14.4 %

—



— % Total operating expenses

260,353



123.0 %

361,156



221.1 %

(100,803)



(27.9) % Income (loss) from operations

(48,619)



(23.0) %

(197,796)



(121.1) %

149,177



(75.4) % Interest expense

6,921



3.3 %

8,636



5.3 %

(1,715)



(19.9) % Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



— %

—



— %

—



N/M Other (income) expense

(30)



— %

2



— %

(32)



N/M Income (loss) before income taxes

(55,510)



(26.2) %

(206,434)



(126.4) %

150,924



(73.1) % Income tax expense (benefit)

(79)



— %

62



— %

(141)



N/M Net income (loss)

$ (55,431)



(26.2) %

$ (206,496)



(126.4) %

$ 151,065



(73.2) % Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(35,248)



(16.6) %

(150,076)



(91.9) %

114,828



N/M Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

$ (20,183)



(9.5) %

$ (56,420)



(34.5) %

$ 36,237



(64.2) % Net income (loss) per share:























Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted (1)

$ (0.18)







$ (0.65)













Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding — basic and diluted

113,938







84,183













Non-GAAP financial measures:























EBITDA

$ (22,519)







$ (173,021)













Adjusted EBITDA

$ (14,068)







$ 39,284













Adjusted EBITDA margin

(6.6) %





24.0 %

























NM = Not meaningful (1) Net loss per share of Class A common stock—basic and diluted is the same for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 as both periods are based on the post-IPO net loss from July 17, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Nine months ended Sep.

30, 2021

Nine months ended Sep.

30, 2020









Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:























Commission

$ 496,437



81.0 %

$ 310,506



72.0 %

$ 185,931



59.9 % Enterprise

116,378



19.0 %

120,921



28.0 %

(4,543)



(3.8) % Net revenues

612,815



100.0 %

431,427



100.0 %

181,388



42.0 % Operating expenses:























Cost of revenue

139,449



22.8 %

104,520



24.2 %

34,929



33.4 % Marketing and advertising

169,730



27.7 %

110,556



25.6 %

59,174



53.5 % Customer care and enrollment

196,834



32.1 %

105,267



24.4 %

91,567



87.0 % Technology

33,251



5.4 %

49,818



11.5 %

(16,567)



(33.3) % General and administrative

69,176



11.3 %

177,400



41.1 %

(108,224)



(61.0) % Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

—



— %

19,700



4.6 %

(19,700)



N/M Amortization of intangible assets

70,543



11.5 %

70,543



16.4 %

—



— % Total operating expenses

678,983



110.8 %

637,804



147.8 %

41,179



6.5 % Income (loss) from operations

(66,168)



(10.8) %

(206,377)



(47.8) %

140,209



(67.9) % Interest expense

23,886



3.9 %

24,378



5.7 %

(492)



(2.0) % Loss on extinguishment of debt

11,935



1.9 %

—



— %

11,935



N/M Other (income) expense

27



— %

(494)



(0.1) %

521



(105.5) % Income (loss) before income taxes

(102,016)



(16.6) %

(230,261)



(53.4) %

128,245



(55.7) % Income tax expense (benefit)

(142)



— %

38



— %

(180)



N/M Net income (loss)

$ (101,874)



(16.6) %

$ (230,299)



(53.4) %

$ 128,425



(55.8) % Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(67,612)



(11.0) %

(150,076)



(34.8) %

$ 82,464



(54.9) % Net loss attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

$ (34,262)



(5.6) %

$ (80,223)



(18.6) %

$ 45,961



(57.3) % Net income (loss) per share:























Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted (1)

$ (0.33)







$ (0.65)













Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding — basic and diluted

102,939







84,183













Non-GAAP financial measures:























EBITDA

$ (955)







$ (132,441)













Adjusted EBITDA

$ 32,322







$ 101,141













Adjusted EBITDA margin

5.3 %





23.4 %

























NM = Not meaningful (1) Net loss per share of Class A common stock—basic and diluted is the same for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 as both periods are based on the post-IPO net loss from July 17, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Three months

ended Sep.

30, 2021

Three months

ended Sep.

30, 2020 Net revenues

$ 211,734



$ 163,360

Net income (loss)

(55,431)



(206,496)

Interest expense

6,921



8,636

Income tax expense (benefit)

(79)



62

Depreciation and amortization expense

26,070



24,777

EBITDA

(22,519)



(173,021)

Share-based compensation expense (1)

7,389



2,770

Accelerated vesting of certain equity awards (2)

—



209,300

Loss on sublease (3)

1,062



—

IPO transaction costs (4)

—



235

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (14,068)



$ 39,284

Adjusted EBITDA margin

(6.6) %

24.0 %













(1) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards. (2) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO for the three months ended September 30, 2020. (3) Represents the loss related to a sublease agreement entered into during the three months ended September 30, 2021. (4) Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO.

(in thousands)

Nine months

ended Sep.

30, 2021

Nine months

ended Sep.

30, 2020 Net revenues

$ 612,815



$ 431,427

Net income (loss)

(101,874)



(230,299)

Interest expense

23,886



24,378

Income tax expense (benefit)

(142)



38

Depreciation and amortization expense

77,175



73,442

EBITDA

(955)



(132,441)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)

11,935



—

Share-based compensation expense (2)

20,100



3,846

Accelerated vesting of certain equity awards (3)

—



209,300

Loss on sublease (4)

1,062



—

Legal fees (5)

180



—

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (6)

—



19,700

IPO transaction costs (7)

—



659

Severance costs (8)

—



77

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 32,322



$ 101,141

Adjusted EBITDA margin

5.3 %

23.4 %













(1) Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility. (2) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards. (3) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. (4) Represents the loss related to a sublease agreement entered into during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. (5) Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations. (6) Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition. (7) Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO. (8) Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.

The following table summarizes share-based compensation expense by operating function for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Three

months

ended Sep.

30, 2021

Three

months

ended Sep.

30, 2020

Nine

months

ended Sep.

30, 2021

Nine

months

ended Sep.

30, 2020 Marketing and advertising

$ 698



$ 24,709



$ 1,462



$ 24,829

Customer care and enrollment

957



11,993



2,796



12,050

Technology

910



32,748



2,791



32,907

General and administrative

4,824



142,620



13,051



143,360

Total share-based compensation expense

$ 7,389



$ 212,070



$ 20,100



$ 213,146



The following table sets forth our balance sheets for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Sep. 30, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 85,221



$ 144,234

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $634 in 2021 and $787 in 2020

8,578



14,211

Receivable from NVX Holdings, Inc.

—



3,395

Commissions receivable - current

133,422



188,128

Prepaid expense and other current assets

29,291



41,854

Total current assets

256,512



391,822

Commissions receivable - non-current

837,958



622,270

Other long-term assets

3,988



2,072

Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net

27,424



17,353

Intangible assets, net

618,183



688,726

Goodwill

386,553



386,553

Total assets

$ 2,130,618



$ 2,108,796

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 24,297



$ 8,733

Accrued liabilities

32,737



26,926

Commissions payable - current

60,303



78,478

Deferred revenue

561



736

Current portion of long-term debt

4,270



4,170

Other current liabilities

10,764



8,328

Total current liabilities

132,932



127,371

Non-current liabilities:







Commissions payable - non-current

237,005



182,596

Long-term debt, net of current portion

439,216



396,400

Other non-current liabilities

3,676



3,274

Total non-current liabilities

679,897



582,270

Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock – $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000 shares authorized; 114,713 and 84,196 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

11



8

Class B common stock – $0.0001 par value; 588,002 and 619,004 shares authorized; 205,995 and 236,997 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

21



24

Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

—



—

Additional paid-in capital

550,455



399,169

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(4)



17

Accumulated deficit

(53,064)



(18,802)

Total stockholders' equity attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

497,419



380,416

Non-controlling interests

820,370



1,018,739

Total stockholders' equity

1,317,789



1,399,155

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,130,618



$ 2,108,796



The following table sets forth our statements of cash flows for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Nine months

ended Sep.

30, 2021

Nine months

ended Sep.

30, 2020 Operating Activities







Net income (loss)

$ (101,874)



$ (230,299)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Share-based compensation

20,100



213,146

Depreciation and amortization

6,632



2,899

Amortization of intangible assets

70,543



70,543

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

1,696



1,744

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—



19,700

Loss on extinguishment of debt

11,935



—

Loss on sublease

1,062



—

Other non-cash items

(708)



(1,100)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:







Accounts receivable

6,173



14,860

Commissions receivable

(160,982)



(117,888)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

10,471



(10,884)

Accounts payable

18,298



(4,402)

Accrued liabilities

5,693



(1,793)

Deferred revenue

(175)



40,188

Commissions payable

36,233



27,983

Other liabilities

2,484



4,138

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(72,419)



28,835

Investing Activities







Purchases of property, equipment and software

(19,269)



(12,023)

Net cash used in investing activities

(19,269)



(12,023)

Financing Activities







Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in initial public offering, net of offering costs

—



852,407

Payment of partial consideration of the Blocker Merger

—



(96,165)

Purchase of LLC Interests

—



(508,320)

Settlement of Senior Preferred Earnout Units

—



(100,000)

Proceeds received upon issuance of common units

—



10,000

Borrowings under term loans

335,000



117,000

Payments of term loans

(297,903)



(2,835)

Call premium paid for debt extinguishment

(5,910)



—

Debt issuance cost payments

(1,608)



(6,291)

Principal payments under capital lease obligations

(231)



(218)

Cash received on advancement to NVX Holdings, Inc.

3,395



—

Net cash provided by financing activities

32,743



265,578

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(68)



(68)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

(59,013)



282,322

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

144,234



12,276

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 85,221



$ 294,598

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information







Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Purchases of property, equipment and software included in accounts payable

$ 2,734



$ 1,104

Issuance of senior preferred earnout units to settle contingent consideration liability

$ —



$ 100,000

Issuance of common A and B units to settle contingent consideration liability

$ —



$ 100,000

Issuance of Class A and Class B common stock in connection with Reorganization Transactions

$ —



$ 30

Settlement of contingent consideration liability

$ —



$ 62,400



The following tables set forth operating segment results for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three months ended Sep.

30, 2021

Three months ended Sep.

30, 2020









Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:























Medicare - Internal

$ 158,605



74.9 %

$ 133,723



82.0 %

$ 24,882



18.6 % Medicare - External

46,237



21.8 %

20,252



12.4 %

25,985



128.3 % IFP and Other - Internal

5,742



2.7 %

6,147



3.8 %

(405)



(6.6) % IFP and Other - External

1,150



0.5 %

3,238



2.0 %

(2,088)



(64.5) % Net revenues

211,734



100.0 %

163,360



100.0 %

48,374



29.6 % Segment profit (loss):























Medicare - Internal

(4,126)



(1.9) %

49,464



30.3 %

(53,590)



(108.3) % Medicare - External

1,866



0.9 %

720



0.4 %

1,146



N/M IFP and Other - Internal

2,186



1.0 %

(245)



(0.1) %

2,431



N/M IFP and Other - External

(330)



(0.2) %

147



0.1 %

(477)



(324.5) % Segment profit (loss)

(404)



(0.2) %

50,086



30.7 %

(50,490)



(100.8) % Corporate expense

24,701



11.7 %

224,368



137.3 %

(199,667)



(89.0) % Amortization of intangible assets

23,514



11.1 %

23,514



14.4 %

—



— % Interest expense

6,921



3.3 %

8,636



5.3 %

(1,715)



(19.9) % Other (income) expense

(30)



— %

2



— %

(32)



N/M Income (loss) before income taxes

$ (55,510)



(26.2) %

$ (206,434)



(126.4) %

$ 150,924



(73.1) %













NM = Not meaningful





Nine months ended Sep.

30, 2021

Nine months ended Sep.

30, 2020







(in thousands, except percentages)

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:























Medicare - Internal

$ 476,391



77.7 %

$ 316,211



73.3 %

$ 160,180



50.7 % Medicare - External

117,116



19.1 %

77,305



17.9 %

39,811



51.5 % IFP and Other - Internal

13,505



2.2 %

21,798



5.1 %

(8,293)



(38.0) % IFP and Other - External

5,803



0.9 %

16,113



3.7 %

(10,310)



(64.0) % Net revenues

612,815



100.0 %

431,427



100.0 %

181,388



42.0 % Segment profit (loss):























Medicare - Internal

73,574



12.0 %

123,946



28.7 %

(50,372)



(40.6) % Medicare - External

(453)



(0.1) %

892



0.2 %

(1,345)



N/M IFP and Other - Internal

657



0.1 %

181



— %

476



N/M IFP and Other - External

(227)



— %

789



0.2 %

(1,016)



(128.8) % Segment profit (loss)

73,551



12.0 %

125,808



29.2 %

(52,257)



(41.5) % Corporate expense

69,176



11.3 %

241,942



56.1 %

(172,766)



(71.4) % Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

—



— %

19,700



4.6 %

(19,700)



N/M Amortization of intangible assets

70,543



11.5 %

70,543



16.4 %

—



— % Loss on extinguishment of debt

11,935



1.9 %

—



— %

11,935



N/M Interest expense

23,886



3.9 %

24,378



5.7 %

(492)



(2.0) % Other (income) expense

27



— %

(494)



(0.1) %

521



(105.5) % Income (loss) before income taxes

$ (102,016)



(16.6) %

$ (230,261)



(53.4) %

$ 128,245



(55.7) %













NM = Not meaningful

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, for those submissions that are commissionable (compensated through commissions received from carriers):

Medicare - Total Commissionable Submitted Policies

Three

months

ended Sep.

30, 2021

Three

months

ended Sep.

30, 2020

Nine

months

ended Sep.

30, 2021

Nine

months

ended Sep.

30, 2020 Medicare Advantage

149,680

97,675

475,717

314,088 Medicare Supplement

648

1,245

2,774

6,164 Prescription Drug Plans

1,923

2,006

6,890

6,437 Total Medicare

152,251

100,926

485,381

326,689

The following tables present the number of Approved Submissions by product relating to commissionable policies for the Medicare segments for three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. Only commissionable policies are used to calculate LTV.

Medicare - Internal Commissionable Approved Submissions

Three

months

ended Sep.

30, 2021

Three

months

ended Sep.

30, 2020

Nine

months

ended Sep.

30, 2021

Nine

months

ended Sep.

30, 2020 Medicare Advantage

145,619

77,186

395,804

228,612 Medicare Supplement

183

315

702

1,602 Prescription Drug Plans

2,208

1,574

6,525

5,319 Total Medicare

148,010

79,075

403,031

235,533



Medicare - External Commissionable Approved Submissions

Three

months

ended Sep.

30, 2021

Three

months

ended Sep.

30, 2020

Nine

months

ended Sep.

30, 2021

Nine

months

ended Sep.

30, 2020 Medicare Advantage

47,488

19,390

121,179

80,656 Medicare Supplement

427

844

1,823

4,035 Prescription Drug Plans

191

352

716

1,206 Total Medicare

48,106

20,586

123,718

85,897

The following table presents the LTV per Approved Submission by product for the Medicare segments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:

LTV per Approved Submission

Three

months

ended Sep.

30, 2021

Three

months

ended Sep.

30, 2020

Nine

months

ended Sep.

30, 2021

Nine

months

ended Sep.

30, 2020 Medicare Advantage

$ 926

$ 987

$ 957

$ 913 Medicare Supplement

$ 874

$ 934

$ 834

$ 929 Prescription Drug Plans

$ 215

$ 215

$ 215

$ 216

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, for those submissions that are non-commissionable (compensated via hourly fees and enrollment fees) and do not result in commission revenue:

Medicare - Total Non-Commissionable Submitted Policies

Three

months

ended Sep.

30, 2021

Three

months

ended Sep.

30, 2020

Nine

months

ended Sep.

30, 2021

Nine

months

ended Sep.

30, 2020 Medicare Advantage

1,532

6,472

10,703

20,806 Medicare Supplement

1,327

1,716

5,019

5,262 Prescription Drug Plans

542

1,034

2,218

2,787 Total Medicare

3,401

9,222

17,940

28,855

The following table presents a reconciliation from net income to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021:





Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2021



Guidance Range (in thousands)

Low

High Net revenues

$ 1,200,000



$ 1,300,000

Net income

126,603



156,603

Interest expense

30,000



30,000

Income tax expense

220



220

Depreciation and amortization expense

102,000



102,000

EBITDA

258,823



288,823

Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)

11,935



11,935

Share-based compensation expense (2)

28,000



28,000

Loss on sublease (3)

1,062



1,062

Legal fees (4)

180



180

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 300,000



$ 330,000

Adjusted EBITDA margin

25 %

25 %













(1) Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Term Loan Facility. (2) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards. (3) Represents the loss related to a sublease agreement. (4) Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoHealth, Inc.