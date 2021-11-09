Ryvu Therapeutics to Highlight HPK1 and STING Programs at the Upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

KRAKOW, Poland, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU), a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology announced today that it will present two research posters on its HPK1 and STING programs at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 36th Annual Meeting (SITC 2021) taking place on November 10 – 14, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Ryvu will present a poster on novel, orally administered HPK1 inhibitors which exhibit nanomolar activity in an immunosuppressive environment. These small molecules have shown favorable PK profiles allowing for in vivo target engagement after oral administration, and hold promising potential as a treatment in a variety of solid tumor indications.

The second poster will highlight a novel small-molecule STING agonist, RVU-27065. Selective STING pathway activation with RVU-27065 allows for repolarization of immunosuppressive tumor-associated macrophages into a pro-inflammatory phenotype without a negative impact on T-cell function. With favorable drug-like properties and a good safety profile, RVU-27065 is a promising candidate for standalone treatment as well as targeted delivery as a payload for antibodies.

Both posters will be available online as of November 12, at 7 AM ET, and presented during the Poster Session on November 13, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Novel, orally administered HPK1 inhibitors demonstrate anti-tumor efficacy and enhanced immune response (Abstract ID: 752), Maciej Kujawa et al.

On-site presentation session: November 13, 2021, 7:00 AM – 8:30 PM, Poster Hall E

Characterization of RVU-27065 a novel small-molecule STING agonist suitable for systemic administration (Abstract ID: 764), Maciej Rogacki et al.

On-site presentation session: November 13, 2021, 7:00 AM – 8:30 PM, Poster Hall E

To view the abstracts, please visit: https://sitc.sitcancer.org/2021/abstracts/titles/



About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical stage drug discovery and development company focused on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Internally discovered pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality, and immuno-oncology targets. Company's most advanced programs are: RVU120 – a selective CDK8/CDK19 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, and Phase I/II for the treatment of r/r metastatic or advanced solid tumors and SEL24 (MEN1703) – a dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group, currently in Phase II clinical studies in acute myeloid leukemia.

The Company was founded in 2007 (until 2019 operating under the name Selvita S.A.) and currently employs over 170 associates, including more than 80 PhDs. Ryvu is headquartered in Krakow, Poland, listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and is a component of sWIG80 index. For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.

