SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Viasat, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Viasat, Inc. ("Viasat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VSAT), in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of Inmarsat ("Inmarsat"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Inmarsat's shareholders will receive $850.0 million in cash, subject to adjustments, and approximately 46.36 million newly issued Viasat shares valued at $3.1 billion, based on the closing price of $67.00 per Viasat share on November 5, 2021. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis. The proposed transaction is valued at approximately $7.3 billion.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Viasat's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the proposed equity split and issuance of shares to Inmarsat shareholders is in the best interest of Viasat's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

