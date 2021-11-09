Tecnotree Recognized in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions

HELSINKI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecnotree, the global provider of IT solutions for the telecom industry, announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner 'Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions'.

This year, Gartner evolved the coverage of Business Support Systems (BSS) reports through a greater focus on two major components - `Customer Management and Experience (CME)' and `Revenue Management and Monetization (RM&M)'.

Padma Ravichander, CEO-Tecnotree, comments "We are honored to be featured in Gartner's prestigious market-guide and it confirms our efforts of creating innovative 5G revenue opportunities for the CSPs. Customer needs are rapidly evolving, and Tecnotree is committed to creating broader solutions that address evolved business needs by integrating a range of tailored products and services."

Authored by Mr. Amresh Nandan, Mr. Jouni Forsman & Mr. Chris Meering, the RM&M report focuses on the modernization and monetization of revenue management solutions. The report can greatly benefit the Communication Service Providers (CSPs) who are modernizing or transforming their BSS or revenue management and can use the research to hone sourcing strategies targeting desired outcomes.

Tecnotree believes that the future monetization models will be based on the current pillars of strength of the various players that include consumers & enterprises, operators, and other ecosystem players. Partnering with companies who provide new-age digital services is critical and one that demands an ecosystem to be in place with which continuous innovation from the market can be brought to Customers.

Tecnotree's RM&M cloud-native 5G-ready stack includes cutting-edge digital products, such as Convergent Billing System, Loyalty Manager, Digital Wallet (DiWa), Partner Relationship Manager, Online Charging System, Wholesale Billing and Surge, an API monetization platform. In addition, the company recently introduced a new B2B2X commerce engine and marketplace offering under the brand 'Tecnotree Moments'. An innovative technology platform, Tecnotree Moments enables the monetization of over-the-top (OTT) services and turns partner ecosystems into instant revenue generators through the delivery of digital multi-experience bundles across health, education, gaming, esports, and sports.

Padma adds, "Creating multiple new revenue streams by selling 5G-powered cross-sectoral lifestyle connectivity bundles for D2C (direct-to-consumer), and value-chain connectivity bundles for D2B (direct-to-business), with pre-integrated partners across sports, gaming, education, healthcare, and more have become a necessity for CSPs to become true DSPs. Tecnotree Moments enables this digital potential and transforms the boldest ideas into reality"

Access the report: https://www.gartner.com/document/4006838

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

