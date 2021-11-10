American Cancer Society's Taste of Hope Raises over $630K in the Battle against a Life-Threatening Disease that Affects 1 in 3 in the U.S.

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society held their 2021 Taste of Hope , an annual event where culinary arts, cocktails, and creativity collided in one evening of raising awareness about this terrible disease. Award-winning chefs and Chicago foodies alike gathered to celebrate the charity's ongoing fight against cancer. Their goal is to reduce cancer mortality rates by 40% by the year 2035. Helping them to achieve this is the support from the restaurant industry they garner year after year.

"We have restaurants come back who have been here since the get go, but we also have new restaurants, which is really exciting to bring on board," Jeff Liljeberg , International Director, JLL. "Also our sponsorships keep improving and new ones coming into the fold."

Liljeberg joined other guests to enjoy the best of the culinary scene in Chicago. He encouraged participants to raise a glass to:

Leading the fight for a world without cancer

Preventing 2.9 million cancer deaths since 1991

Promoting healthy lifestyles including eating right and staying active.

For the past five of Liljeberg's eight years leading this event, he has co-chaired with Victoria de la Huerga of ADM , as they both continue to support the charity's mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. But things have changed since they began leading the event.

"What's really changed is how big the event has gotten and how many restaurants show up to make this event come to life," said de la Huerga, President, Global Sweet Goods & Dairy at ADM. "We can't put on this event without people's networks, so proud that we're all working together to drive and raise money for the American Cancer Society."

Some restaurants that participated this year included Big Shoulders Coffee , Taste of Philippines , Formento's , Tao , Sunda , Avli, Chopped House, Goat Group Catering by Stephanie Izard.

For more information about Taste of Hope, visit https://www.chicagotasteofhope.org/ or contact victoria.guindon@cancer.org.

About the American Cancer Society:

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org.

Media contact: James Haenes, james.haenes@cancer.org

