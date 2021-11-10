Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Implements Temporary Adjustments for the Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period Reservations required on Pacific Surfliner trains traveling between San Diego and San Luis Obispo on November 24-29

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To safely manage an expected increase in travelers around the Thanksgiving holiday, reservations will be required on Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® trains that travel between San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties.

A reservation will be required to travel beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 to help manage capacity. Additionally, the Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended during this period - monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains on these dates.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used. However, multi-ride ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip (train and date) in advance through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, or an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period.

Additional train cars are being added when possible to increase the number of available seats on select trains. However, customers are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and book early to guarantee available tickets.

A number of safety and cleaning measures have been implemented in stations and on trains. Per federal law and Amtrak policy, face coverings must still be worn while onboard trains and in stations. Details are available at pacificsurfliner.com/advisory.

Tips to ensure a safe and smooth trip:

Plan Ahead and Book Early : Visit USA -RAIL. : Visit pacificsurfliner.com/holiday to check availability and book tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at Amtrak.com , from Amtrak ticket kiosks or ticket windows, on the Amtrak app , or by calling 800--RAIL.

Travel Off-Peak : When searching for travel during the all-reserved period, customers will see a volume percentage next to each trip option to get insight into specific trains that are less crowded. The percentage displayed is available in real-time when customers search for their train. These percentage numbers adjust dynamically in real time as more passengers make reservations.

Cancel If Needed : Amtrak has waived all change fees for reservations made by January 4, 2022. If you decide that you want to cancel or postpone your trip, please call 1-800- USA -RAIL and speak with an Amtrak agent.

Check Train Schedules: Check holiday schedules and train status before arriving at the station on Check holiday schedules and train status before arriving at the station on Twitter (@PacSurfliners), Amtrak.com , or the Amtrak app .

Use an E-Ticket: Receive your ticket electronically when you book a ticket online or through the Amtrak app. Save the ticket on your mobile device and present it to the conductor upon request. There's no need to handle or keep track of a paper ticket. Please bring a valid photo ID.

If You See Something, Say Something: Report any suspicious activity or unattended items to an Amtrak employee or member of the Amtrak Police Department by calling (800) 331-0008, dialing 911, or by sending a text to Amtrak PD (APD11 from a smartphone or to 27311 from a standard cell phone).

For more information, visit pacificsurfliner.com/holiday.

