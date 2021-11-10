EyeJust Launches at Select Staples Retail Stores- Offering up Digital Wellness for the Holidays #1 Doctor Tested and Science Validated to Block Blue Light at the Source

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeJust announced today that EyeJust Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector for iPhone XR/11 and iPhone 12/12 Pro will be available at Staples retail stores, in time for the holidays. For anyone staring into screens 9+ hours a day, blocking harmful blue light is essential to protecting eyes, skin and sleep. EyeJust is the simple solution to filter harmful blue light from all devices - phone, laptop and tablet - with blue light blocking technology embedded directly into the screen. It's the perfect gift for our new reality of hybrid work, online shopping and entertainment and remote learning.

EyeJust Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector is the first line of defense to help mitigate health risks, primarily sleep and eye problems, associated with too much screen time. Blue Light suppresses melatonin, tricking the brain into thinking it's daylight and interrupting the body's circadian rhythm for a less than optimal night's sleep. In an 850 night study, EyeJust was validated by Sleepscore Labs with 71% of participants reporting a better night's sleep, waking less often during the night and feeling more rested in the morning.

And eye strain is a serious problem from continuous use of devices. In the same Sleepscore study, 92% of participants reported reduced eye strain with EyeJust on their devices.

As Founder Gigi Mortimer states, "Blocking blue light from the source is critical to our health. We are thrilled to partner with Staples and offer the ultimate gift to help anyone survive and thrive in the digital age. With screen time skyrocketing and phones as our lifeline, EyeJust is the perfect solution for a healthier approach to tech."

"At Staples, we pride ourselves on offering our customers the latest in technology," said Stacey Helbig, VP, Innovation and New Services, Staples US Retail. "As our customers continue to add more devices and screens to their daily routine, screen protection is vital and we are thrilled to now offer EyeJust to protect against blue light."

EyeJust is made of the highest quality tempered glass, optical clarity (no yellow tint), shatter-proof and eliminates the burden of blue light glasses.

EyeJust is available in select Staples retail stores as well as on Staples.com. Suggested retail price: $24.99.

