New Deloitte Research Finds Family, Friends and Personal Physicians Most Likely to Persuade the Vaccine Hesitant Personal connections may be most effective approach to boost current flu and COVID vaccination efforts

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research released today may give Americans a better shot at increasing COVID and flu vaccinations. In a survey of 3,000 U.S. adults, 18 and older, Deloitte found that more than half (59%) of those who were previously hesitant say they got vaccinated because of family and friends compared to only 5% who said they were motivated by an incentive, like free tickets, meals, or paid time off.

This research underscores the impact trusted, personal connections and authentic conversations can have on health in general and vaccinations in particular.

"This research underscores the impact trusted, personal connections and authentic conversations can have on health in general and vaccinations in particular," said Asif Dhar, M.D., vice chair and U.S. life sciences and health care industry leader, Deloitte LLP. "In fact, the research suggests that we are relatively incentive inelastic, or that incentives are not nearly as likely to increase vaccinations, and that we need to encourage meaningful conversations with our family and friends, and that physicians could play an important role in increasing vaccinations."

Friends and family influence

Backed by strong data science, Deloitte's "2021 Vaccine Survey of U.S. Health Care Consumers" studied consumer sentiment to better understand which vaccine strategies work, and how the lessons learned over the past year can be applied to future vaccination efforts. The survey found that friends and family are key motivators:

Forty-four percent of those who want the vaccine are motivated to protect family and friends .

Of those who got the vaccine because of "conversations with a trusted person," 79% said that the trusted person was a friend , family member , neighbor or co-worker.

Thirty-four percent of vaccinated people were motivated after seeing others get the vaccine safely.

Trust in personal physicians

Deloitte's survey also found that doctors were the most trusted source for public health information on COVID-19 for all race/ethnicities. In addition to turning to their personal doctor for information, those who were hesitant also relied on family/friends for information related to the COVID-19 virus and vaccines. The survey showed:

Seventy percent of respondents cited their doctor as being the most trusted source of information on public health issues.

Fifty-six percent of those who are vaccine hesitant are at least somewhat likely to get vaccinated i f their doctor offered the vaccine at a routine visit.

People who refuse to be vaccinated, or who will only get it if required, were less likely than the vaccinated to turn to their doctor for information about the vaccine.

Incentives not as effective

Of the vaccinated, only 5% said they were motivated by an incentive , like free tickets, meals, or paid time off.

Among those who want the vaccine but haven't received it yet, incentives are least likely to persuade them.

Very few people who were hesitant, but are now vaccinated were motivated by requirements or incentives

Requirements/mandates could still influence those who are hesitant: 61% say they could be influenced if the vaccine were required to participate in their daily activities.

Persuadable population

The pool of people who can be influenced to get the vaccine, if they had certain conditions or improved access, is larger than expected. The survey found that, across all income levels, transportation issues, scheduling difficulties, and inconvenient hours are still barriers for those who want the vaccine. The importance of convenience and access are significant considerations to help those who still want and need to get vaccinated.

Deloitte is helping to locate high-priority groups for vaccination through its HealthPrism collaboration with Surgo Ventures' US COVID-19 Data Explorer. This dashboard enables government officials, policymakers, and consumers to access a wide range of data to better understand, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.

"Collaborations like these — where we can leverage data to identify community risks — help to identify health inequities and help position resources to have optimal impact," said Dhar. "Deloitte's Health Equity Institute also is working with local communities to address barriers for vaccination to improve vaccine access by addressing needs at an individual level. Working with the community we hope to increase authentic dialogue, trust and thus adoption of these important health activities to help us improve health and resilience."

Deloitte's survey also found:

Transportation issues were cited as a top concern for those who are unvaccinated, but want the vaccine.

Nearly 80% of hesitant respondents would get the COVID-19 vaccine if they could get more reliable safety information.

Methodology

The Deloitte Center of Health Solutions (DCHS) conducted the online nationally representative survey of 3,000 U.S. adults (18 and older) about their experiences and attitudes related to vaccines and their health. The survey was administered from Aug. 13 to Aug. 27, 2021, and the sample was representative of the U.S. Census with respect to age, gender, race/ethnicity, income and geographic region.

About the Deloitte Health Equity Institute

Recognizing the imperative for immediate and sustained effort, and grounded in Deloitte's acknowledgement of racism as a public health crisis, Deloitte established the Deloitte Health Equity Institute (DHEI) in spring 2021. DHEI is dedicated to creating public good through community collaboration and investment, data and analytics expertise, and knowledge development. DHEI builds on Deloitte's commitment to advance health equity, informed by work with clients, a decade of impact made by the Deloitte Center for Health Solutions , and our perspective on how life sciences and health care organizations can activate health equity .

The DHEI reinforces our purpose of making a positive, enduring impact that matters. By collaborating with local and national organizations, DHEI is a catalyst, helping advance health equity at scale. Our initiatives aim to help everyone achieve their full potential in all aspects of health and well-being, building a more equitable society for all.

