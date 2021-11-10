RoundTable Healthcare Partners Establishes Everwell Health, a New Functional Ingredients Platform Serving the Consumer Healthcare Market

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundTable Healthcare Partners ("RoundTable"), an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, announced today that it has established Everwell Health Holdings, LLC ("Everwell Health" or "Everwell"), a new consumer health and wellness functional ingredients platform. Concurrently, Everwell Health announced its acquisition of Nutrition21, LLC ("Nutrition21"), an active nutrition ingredients leader, as its first investment. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Everwell Health's mission is to add meaningful value to dietary supplement, food, and beverage brands by offering scientifically substantiated functional ingredient solutions that aim to help people look, feel and perform their best. Everwell Health will actively pursue partnerships and business development opportunities with additional functional ingredient companies, and will focus on amplifying investments in clinical studies, new product development, marketing and sales.

Nutrition21, led by Joe Weiss, President, is a developer and marketer of high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, foods and beverages. The company currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients which support unique claims associated with glucose metabolism, weight management, cognition, and sports nutrition, among others. Nutrition 21's ingredient portfolio includes the brands Nitrosigine®, Velositol®, Chromax®, Lustriva®, and nooLVL®.

"Our new ingredients platform, anchored by an industry leader in Nutrition21, builds upon our experience in consumer healthcare," said Pierre Frechette, RoundTable Managing Partner and Chairman of the Board of Everwell Health. "As consumers demand more from their products, we believe scientifically-backed, high-quality functional ingredients are poised for strong growth to meet this need."

RoundTable also announced the appointment of Steve Rosenman to the position of Chief Executive Officer of Everwell Health. In this role, Steve will focus on expanding the Everwell platform through organic initiatives and strategic business development. Steve brings more than twenty years of experience in consumer health and wellness and has held senior leadership positions in sales, marketing, product innovation, and strategic planning, most recently with International Vitamin Corporation.

"I am excited to join Everwell and partner with Nutrition21 to build this new platform," said Mr. Rosenman. "RoundTable's unique operating expertise and core values, centered around reputation and trust, are the right fit to raise the bar in the functional ingredients market and add value to our partners." Mr. Rosenman continued, "With a long and rich history of combining ingredient innovation with strong clinical studies and IP, Nutrition21 provides a strong foundation for future growth. I look forward to working with Joe Weiss and the entire Nutrition21 team."

"I look forward to partnering with Steve and the RoundTable team to accelerate Nutrition21's growth and help Everwell become a leading platform across the entire functional ingredients market," added Joe Weiss.

Everwell Health represents the fifth equity investment from RoundTable's $700 million Equity Fund V and seventh platform investment in the consumer healthcare market in the last nine years. In addition to RoundTable's equity, senior debt financing was provided by Capital One, National Association and included CIBC Bank USA. Senior subordinated notes were provided by RoundTable Capital Partners III, RoundTable's captive subordinated debt fund. Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor to RoundTable in this transaction. William Hood & Company served as exclusive financial advisor to Nutrition21 for the transaction.

ABOUT EVERWELL HEALTH

Everwell Health aims to help people look, feel and perform their best by advancing the science of safe, convenient and attainable functional ingredients. The company adds meaningful value to dietary supplement, food and beverage brands by offering scientifically substantiated functional ingredient solutions. The company is actively focused on business development partnerships across the functional ingredients market.

ABOUT NUTRITION 21

Nutrition21 develops and markets efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, foods, and beverages. With over 30 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical experience, the company's scientific platform has continued to create unique, patented products that are both safe and clinically effective. To build consumer trust, Nutrition21 ensures product efficacy and safety through a product development strategy that involves rigorous preclinical and clinical research. The company currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients which support unique claims associated with glucose metabolism, weight management, cognition, and sports nutrition, among others. For more information, please visit www.Nutrition21.com.

ABOUT ROUNDTABLE HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

RoundTable Healthcare Partners, based in Lake Forest, IL, is an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. RoundTable partners with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and proven operating and transaction expertise. RoundTable has established a successful track record of working with owner/founders, family companies, management teams, entrepreneurs and corporate partners who share a vision and believe in the value creation potential of its partnership model. RoundTable has raised $3.45 billion in committed capital, including five equity funds totaling $2.85 billion and three subordinated debt funds totaling $600 million. More information about RoundTable Healthcare Partners can be found at www.roundtablehp.com.

