Synlogic Announces Presentation of Phenylketonuria Data at 14th International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical stage company bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine, today announced presentation of new data from the company's clinical development program for phenylketonuria (PKU) during the 14th International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism Meeting being held in Sydney, Australia November 21-24, 2021.

Late-Breaker Oral Presentation:

Abstract #568: Reduction in Plasma Phenylalanine Levels in Patients with Phenylketonuria with Live Bacterial Therapeutic SYNB1618 .

Presenter: Dr. Jerry Vockley , University of Pittsburgh and UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Session: Late Breaking News, Tuesday November 23 rd, 10:45 AM – 11:45 AM Local Time (AEDT) / 7:45 PM – 8:45 PM (EDT)

Poster Presentations:

Abstract #569: Enhanced potential for Phe lowering with SYNB1934, a live biotherapeutic with an improved PAL variant . Presenter: Dr. Marja Puurunen , Synlogic

Abstract #278: Development of an Optimized and Improved Phenylalanine Degrading Live Bacterial Therapeutic, SYNB1934, for the Treatment of Phenylketonuria . Presenter: Catherine Monahan , Synlogic

Abstract #474: Characterization of Dietary Protein Intake in PKU Patients. Presenter: Dr. Mesaki K. Ndugga-Kabuye, Synlogic

In addition to the presentations on the PKU program, preclinical data for SYNB1353, an investigational methionine-consuming Synthetic Biotic medicine for the treatment of homocystinuria, will also be presented.

Learn more about Synlogic's programs and pipeline by visiting https://www.synlogictx.com/.

About Synlogic

Synlogic™ is bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine. With a premiere synthetic biology platform that leverages a reproducible, modular approach to microbial engineering, Synlogic designs Synthetic Biotic medicines that target validated underlying biology to treat disease in new ways. Synlogic's proprietary pipeline includes Synthetic Biotics for the treatment of metabolic disorders including Phenylketonuria (PKU) and Enteric Hyperoxaluria. The company is also building a portfolio of partner-able assets in immunology and oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, clinical development plans, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Synlogic may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of Synlogic's platform to develop therapeutics to address a wide range of diseases including: cancer, inborn errors of metabolism, and inflammatory and immune disorders; our expectations about sufficiency of our existing cash balance; the future clinical development of Synthetic Biotic medicines; the approach Synlogic is taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics using synthetic biology; and the expected timing of Synlogic's clinical trials of SYNB1618 or SYNB1934, and availability of clinical trial data. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the clinical and preclinical development process; the ability of Synlogic to protect its intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Synlogic's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Synlogic's current views with respect to future events. Synlogic anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Synlogic may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Synlogic specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Synlogic's view as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

View original content:

SOURCE Synlogic, Inc.