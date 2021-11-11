BTL Announces Scholarship Program In Partnership With Professional Basketball Player Andre Drummond

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, the authority in non-invasive body sculpting therapies, has announced a national scholarship program. The BTL SCHOLAR DRAFT will grant five student athletes $15,000 each towards their college tuition. In addition, BTL has partnered with renowned, professional basketball player Andre Drummond to promote the BTL SCHOLAR DRAFT and award the winners. The program officially kicked off on Thursday, November 11, 2021 and will be open for submissions through to February 1, 2022.

As part of BTL's ongoing CARES initiative, the BTL Scholar Draft aims to empower graduating high school and currently enrolled college students across the country to pursue higher education to strengthen their path to successful future careers. During the submission period, interested applicants will submit a 2-5 minute video sharing their aspirations and what confidence in their sport means to them. BTL will review all submitted applications and then, along with Andre Drummond, select five winners to receive the scholarship and a personalized congratulatory video from Drummond himself.

"I'm really excited to be partnering with BTL Aesthetics for the BTL Scholar Draft," said Drummond. "It's really important to me that we continue to break down barriers and provide opportunities for kids who need them. This program is all about empowering student athletes and giving them a chance for a better future."

"Strengthening and empowering is what BTL's therapies are all about, and the BTL Scholar Draft is doing just that but in a whole different way," said John Ferris, BTL Aesthetics Vice President of Marketing. "This scholarship will not only ease the financial burden of college tuition for student-athletes but also give them the opportunity to truly invest in themselves, no matter where their career aspirations take them."

