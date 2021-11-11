Dr. H. Dennis Snyder retires from ENT Specialists, Inc. to Volunteer for Children

BROCKTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT Specialists, Inc. announces the retirement of Dr. H. Dennis Snyder on Dec 31, 2021. Dr. Snyder has been in practice with ENT Specialists for 33 years and has been an outstanding physician for his patients, an exemplary colleague, and a kind and generous mentor to everyone who has worked with him.

Dr. Snyder will be working full-time as a volunteer with Medical Mission for Children (https://www.mmfc.org), a charitable organization dedicated to caring for children across the world with congenital facial deformities.

Dr. Snyder started the organization in 1991 and has done more than 400 missions all over the world. We wish him all the best with his work improving the lives of those that have little to no access to care otherwise.

Ear, nose, and throat patients can continue to reach a team of dedicated medical professionals at ENT Specialists, Inc. at four locations throughout Southeastern Massachusetts.

For allergy, sinus, hearing, voice, thyroid, and sleeping challenges, as well as more complex situations like thyroid tumors, allergy and sinuses disease/sinus surgery, snoring and sleep challenges, diseases and surgery of the ear, facial reconstructive surgery, pediatric otolaryngology and more, find them at https://www.entspecialists.com.

ENT Specialists, Inc. — Caring for the People of Southeastern Massachusetts for over 50 years.

