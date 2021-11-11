LogicBio Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, today announced that president and chief executive officer, Frederic Chereau, will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit : Fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 15, 2021

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference: Pre-recorded corporate presentation will be available beginning at 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021

A live webcast of the Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit fireside chat and a webcast replay of the Jefferies London presentation will be made available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investor.logicbio.com. The webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering genome editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The company's genome editing platform, GeneRide™, is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural DNA repair process potentially leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. The company's gene delivery platform, sAAVy™, is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid engineering platform designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The company is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.logicbio.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Investor Contacts:

Laurence Watts

Gilmartin Group

(619) 916-7620

laurence@gilmartinir.com

Stephen Jasper

Gilmartin Group

(858) 525-2047

stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contacts:

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

W:212-253-8881

C: 614-580-2048

adaley@berrypr.com

View original content:

SOURCE LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.