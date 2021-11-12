Embraer S.A.: Embraer and multiSIM Collaborate to Develop Innovative Technologies Training Solutions

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) and multiSIM, a Netherlands-based startup company which develops simulators for collaborative crew training based on a highly scalable software framework, signed recently a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to discuss a potential partnership for defense and dual-use training solutions.

The potential agreement may include joint research, technology development and innovation, for Embraer products and programs. The collaboration with multiSIM follows Embraer global knowledge network strategy based on connection with startups focused on advanced technologies, by creating mutually beneficial partnerships.

In October of 2021, Embraer signed a MOU with Fokker Services and Fokker Techniek to explore opportunities for a broad range of activities in the Defense, Commercial and Support markets, looking to leverage their respective expertise and capabilities in new projects.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

