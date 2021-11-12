Green Life Business Group Inc. Reports Quarter Three 2021 Results

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the economy and society continue to return to normality, the cannabis industry continues to grow and expand all throughout the United States. In 2021, the legalization of cannabis in different states sparked a large influx of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A's). CEO's and Multi-State Operators (MSO's) are beginning to expand their footprint throughout new and upcoming legal states in hopes of monopolizing their brand and business with the understanding of the importance of having a presence in the California market. California currently continues to be known as the hotbed for M&As attracting various groups looking to establish their footprint and fulfill their agendas.

In Quarter 3 of 2021 California's leading Cannabis Business Brokerage Green Life Business Group, Inc reported 7 cannabis businesses sold. October 2021 proved to be a major step forward for Green Life Business. In the later part of October, Green Life Business took part in the industry's largest cannabis convention in Las Vegas Nevada known as MJBizCon. MJBizCon attracts thousands of C-Level industry leaders of giant MSO's and Public Companies. Green Life Business was rated by many as one of the most popular exhibitors at MJBizCon and opened the doors to business ventures outside of the state of California.

The List of 7 businesses that SOLD:

San Diego Retail and Delivery Dispensary Sold for $9.65M . La Mesa Retail and Delivery Dispensary Sold for $8M . San Francisco Retail and Delivery Dispensary Sold for $2.95M . Long Beach Manufacturing Type 6 & Distribution Business Sold for $1M . Sacramento Turn Key Delivery Business Sold for $475K . Oakland Delivery & Distribution Business Sold For $325K . North Hollywood Distribution License Sold for $250k .

Green Life Business Group, Inc.

www.greenlifebusiness.com

2878 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 302 San Diego, CA 92108

(858) 245-6324

CA DRE# 02077927

sales@glbgroupinc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Green Life Business Group Inc