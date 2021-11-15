Branch Announces Finalists For 2021 Mobile Growth Awards

Second Annual Awards Recognize Leaders and Evangelists who Drive Mobile Growth and Innovation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch ( branch.io ), the leading cross-platform solution for deep linking and attribution, today announced the finalists for the 2021 Mobile Growth Awards . The second annual awards, which aim to recognize and celebrate individuals who drive exceptional growth and innovation within the mobile industry, will be decided upon by thought leaders from brands such as Reddit, Calm, Spirit Airlines and Wine.com.

The individual finalists for the 2021 Mobile Growth Awards are:

Best Mobile Viral Campaign – Suzie Jang , Senior Integrated Marketing Manager at ipsy; Julian Dunn , Head of Product at BeautyBay; and Waruni Algama, Senior General Manager at Dialog Axiata PLC

Best Overall Growth Campaign - Sarah Pennington , Senior eCommerce Associate at QVC; Mahip Dwivedi, Head Mobile Marketing, Partnerships & SEO Growth at Flipkart; Erica Taylor , Associate Director at Bamboo; Maria Lambreva, Performance Marketing Manager at Wirex; Oleh Myslinskyy, Manager, Digital Activation at Philips; and Lucia Aguilar , Founder and CEO of TATAM Digital

Best Phygital Experience - Hari Lakshmanan , Product Manager at Credit Karma; Phillip Lee , Brand, Marketing and Product at Afterpay; George Boutsalis , CEO at Cast; Tiago Lessa , Head of Marketing at Globoplay; and James Quinn , Head of Performance Marketing at News UK

Best Digital Transformation - Juan Alvear , Marketing Technology Manager at Equinox; Blaise Lipan , Senior Manager, Software Management at QVC; Hilda Limyanton, Head of Funding Product & Digital Marketing at PT Bank KEB Hana Indonesia; and Dave Favicchio , Senior Product Manager at CVS

Best Retention Campaign - Aakash Goyal , AVP Marketing at GoMechanic; Lomit Patel, SVP, Growth at IMVU; Taylor Chew , Marketing Manager at WayBetter; and Sylvia van 't Schip, Sr. Online Marketeer and CRO at Talpa Network

Best Onboarding Activation - Norman Nielsen , VP Growth, Organic & CRM for OMIO; George Boutsalis , Cofounder and CEO of Cast; Jonathan Moss , CRM and CX Consultant for News UK; and Roberto Lancione , Director, Software Development for Bell Canada

Best Mobile Innovation - Benjamin Okkenga, Senior Product Manager at RTL2; Mitul Lakhani , Head of Digital Product at Showpo; Sebastian Neylan , Growth Marketing at Up and Ferocia; Lucia Aguilar , Founder and CEO at TATAM Digital; Matt Spraley , Senior Engineer at MailChimp; and Morgane Merlier , Traffic Manager (CRM) at La Redoute

Best Mobile Engagement Campaign - Barbara Schäedel, eCommerce App Manager at Boohoo Group; Jason Elk , Head of Performance Marketing, 9Now at Nine; Roberto Lancione , Director, Software Development at Bell Canada; and Julia Miller , Executive Director, Creative Services at E*TRADE

Since its founding in 2014, the Mobile Growth community powered by Branch has grown to more than 50,000 members.

"As the mobile industry continues to evolve, the importance of having a forum for app developers, product managers and marketers to share best practices, discuss challenges and vet solutions has become increasingly important for our community," said Mada Seghete, Co-Founder of Branch. "We are excited to celebrate the visionaries and mobile marketing campaigns that have pushed the boundaries of innovation and helped move the mobile industry forward."

Winners will be announced the week of December 13th, 2021. For more information, visit Mobilegrowth.org/awards .

About Branch

Branch provides the leading cross-platform linking and attribution platform, offering solutions that unify user experience and measurement across devices and channels. Branch powers mobile links and cross-platform measurement to more than 3 billion monthly users across the globe, and has been selected by over 75,000 apps since 2014 — including Adobe, BuzzFeed, Yelp, and many more.

