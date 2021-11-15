Coravin, Inc. Appoints Mikkel Lindsted as General Manager of Coravin APAC Former Campari Managing Director Brings Extensive Market Development Experience to Accelerate Growth in the Region

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coravin, Inc. the premier global wine technology company, announced today the appointment of Mikkel Lindsted as its Vice President & General Manager of Coravin APAC.

Mikkel Lindsted, General Manager of Coravin APAC

In his role, Lindsted will report to Coravin CEO Christopher Ladd and manage a team responsible for executing an aggressive multi-year business plan to grow the region. He will lead a local team to guide all aspects of the Coravin business in Asia-Pacific, including Australia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea and Japan.

"We are thrilled to bring Mikkel on board to accelerate growth in the APAC region," said Christopher Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Coravin. "He brings the market insight and proven leadership that will take Coravin to the next level in this important market. I look forward to the impact he will have to help establish Coravin as a global leader in the wine industry."

Lindsted has a rich history of building markets within the APAC region, first with Carlsberg and most recently with Campari Group, where he rose to the position of Managing Director – North Asia. In this role, Lindsted guided the organization through significant Covid impacts and accelerated the company's shift to online sales in the region. His demonstrated ability to develop strong routes-to-market that simultaneously strengthen the brand will be an asset as he joins the growing Coravin organization.

"I am excited to be joining such a passionate, innovative team that enables restaurants and consumers to expand the ways they serve, enjoy and explore wine through its products and technology," said Lindsted. "I look forward to guiding Coravin through this next phase of aggressive growth in APAC by building on the great work already done by the team and our local partners."

Coravin expanded to the APAC region in 2017, and now sells products for trade and consumers alike throughout the region, including Australia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Japan and Korea.

For more information on Coravin, please visit www.coravin.com

About Coravin Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is the first and only global wine technology on a mission to expand the way the world can experience wine. Through its innovations, it empowers wine enthusiasts, connoisseurs and trade professionals alike to re-imagine the way they taste, serve, drink, sell and market wine. Its award-winning Coravin Wine Preservation Systems enable wine lovers to pour any wine, still or sparkling, in any amount, and preserve the life of their bottles for weeks, months or even years.

With a presence in more than 60 countries, consumers can find Coravin products on the shelves and websites of leading retailers, in the finest wine shops, and powering some of the best by-the-glass wine programs in restaurants and social clubs around the world.

Learn more at www.coravin.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coravin