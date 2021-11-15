DHL Express Places Its Largest Boeing Converted Freighter Order to Date - DHL places its largest Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) order for nine 767-300BCF

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express (DHL) and Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced that the logistics company placed a firm order for nine more 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF). Representing their largest single 767-300BCF order to date, the additional freighters will help expand DHL's long-haul intercontinental fleet in response to increased global demand for cargo capacity.

Boeing and DHL Express signed an agreement for 9 firm orders for the 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighter. (Photo credit: Boeing)

"We are confident in the quality and OEM expertise that comes with Boeing's converted freighters," explains Geoff Kehr, senior vice president, Global Air Fleet Management, DHL Express. "The additional B767 freighters are part of our efforts to modernize DHL's long-haul intercontinental fleet in order to fly eco-friendlier and more cost-efficiently. Our goal is to enhance our well-connected global network whilst reducing carbon emissions and fuel consumption to benefit the environment, partners and customers alike."

DHL has taken delivery of seven of a batch of eight 767-300BCF, that have been leased to DHL partner airlines in the Middle East and Latin America to support its expanding regional networks.

"We are pleased that DHL continues to expand their 767-300BCF fleet to help meet the growing demand

s

for their global logistics and cargo business," said

Ihssane Mounir

, Boeing's senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "The versatility of the 767-300BCF makes it the preferred medium widebody converted freighter for both the general and express cargo markets, ensuring DHL will have the capability, reliability and efficiency they need to capture growth opportunities and maximize their air cargo operations."

The 767-300BCF is the world's most efficient medium widebody converted freighter and can carry up to 51.6 tonnes (113,900 pounds) up to 6,190 kilometers (3,345 nautical miles). 767 Freighters provide the lowest operating costs per trip with excellent payload and range capability.

The 767-300BCF has more than 100 orders and commitments to date. Learn more about the complete Boeing freighter family here.

About DHL

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialised solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world."

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

