Largest kitchen cabinet refacing company on the east coast reveals what the future holds for kitchens in the new year

Kitchen Magic Announces 2022 Kitchen Design Forecast Largest kitchen cabinet refacing company on the east coast reveals what the future holds for kitchens in the new year

NAZARETH, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Magic , a family-owned and operated kitchen remodeling company with over 41 years of experience under its toolbelt, announced today its forecast for what the top trends in kitchen design will be in 2022, keeping homeowners informed on how to stay on the cutting edge of remodeling in the new year.

Kitchen Magic announced today its forecast for what the top trends in kitchen design will be in 2022, keeping homeowners informed on how to stay on the cutting edge of remodeling in the new year. “In 2022, homeowners will be looking to optimize space and service areas in the kitchen,” said JT Norman, Product & Design Innovation Lead for Kitchen Magic.

According to the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University , elevated spending on residential remodeling projects will continue well into 2022. After a time of unprecedented change that spurred an exponential increase in the time homeowners spent at their homes and in their kitchens, kitchen design as we knew it, changed forever. Homeowners are still looking to further improve their kitchens, inspired by a renewed appreciation for the most used room in the home. With the new year presenting a much-needed fresh start for many, Kitchen Magic is committed to keeping clients on the forefront, uncovering ways to refresh the kitchen by way of remodeling, thus, helping them achieve their renovation resolutions.

"In 2022, homeowners will be looking to optimize space and service areas in the kitchen," said JT Norman, Product & Design Innovation Lead for Kitchen Magic. "Building up these functional areas sets the stage for a sleek and clean kitchen aesthetic."

The company's design and innovation experts have pulled together a forecast that truly coincides with the clutter-free and practicality often associated with a new beginning. A small sampling of the 2022 Kitchen Magic design trends forecast includes:

Knobs & Pulls: The Jewelry of the Kitchen

Brass, gold, and champagne tone fixtures are the latest in kitchen hardware . A gold finish is one of the best ways to a add a touch of glamour to the kitchen.

Forest Bathing

This trend brings the outside inside using materials such as wood, stone, and greenery. When deciding on a palette, think deep, rustic hues and use of color in unexpected places such as appliances and hoods.

Scandinavian Influence

This trend can be described in 3 words: Clean. Minimalist. Simple. This motif features smooth, straight lines; open floor plans; large glass windows; low profile cabinetry; and geometric shapes.

Vinyl is in Vogue

Product manufacturing technology has come a long way with homeowners impressed by the fact that they are unable to distinguish vinyl flooring from real wood or stone. It's one of the more cost-effective flooring options on the market. This product trend will continue past 2022 because of vinyl flooring's durability and designs.

While many homeowners are waiting for January 1st to commence any remodeling projects, Kitchen Magic hopes that this kitchen design forecast will inspire clients to be "out with the old, in with the new" ahead of the new year. Kitchen Magic's full 2022 kitchen design trends forecast can be downloaded here .

Kitchen Magic has teams of consultants across the Northeast to help homeowners in these regions envision their upcoming projects. To learn more and schedule your free consultation, visit www.kitchenmagic.com .

You can also follow Kitchen Magic on Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest .

About Kitchen Magic

Kitchen Magic is a kitchen remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities located in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Using an exclusive cabinet refacing process, Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, DE, MA, NJ, NY, PA, and RI. Kitchen Magic is recognized by Qualified Remodeler as #1 in kitchen remodeling nationwide, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a Best of Houzz winner for design & service 10 times, and an honored 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

Media Contact

Linda Fennessy, Public Relations Manager

Linda.fennessy@kitchenmagic.com

800.237.0799 x4155

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kitchen Magic, Inc.