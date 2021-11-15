Reimagine Waste This Holiday Season With TerraCycle®

TRENTON, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Between Thanksgiving and New Year's, Americans throw away 25% more trash than any other time of year – amounting to nearly 25 million tons of excess waste each year. This holiday season, international recycling leader TerraCycle is providing consumers the option to buy better with the launch of the TerraCycle® Made collection, a small selection of useful products created from recycled and recyclable materials all sourced from various TerraCycle recycling programs.

Specializes in recycling the unrecyclable, from cosmetics empties, to cigarette butts, to products and packaging from well-known household brands, TerraCycle has reimagined the waste collected in its over 300 recycling programs by the TerraCycle community into new, everyday items consumers can feel good about purchasing.

The TerraCycle® Made collection includes:

Wireless Charger: 100% recycled content including materials collected through TerraCycle recycling programs.

Upcycled Coin Pouch, Travel Case, Tablet Case, and Tote: All made in the US from retired USPS mailbags. These products are officially licensed by the © United States Postal Service. (95% Upcycled material)

Stackable Organizers, Compost Bin, Divided trash/recycling bin, and other assorted household goods: All made from recycled content including materials collected through TerraCycle recycling programs.

"Making products responsibly and sustainably means reevaluating the way we think about waste," says Tom Szaky, CEO and founder of TerraCycle. "At TerraCycle, we believe strongly in reusing, repairing, and recycling what we can and doing our best to buy less whenever possible. The TerraCycle® Made collection is the result of many decisions and actions at every step along the way, reaffirming our mission of Eliminating the Idea of Waste."

Every purchase from the TerraCycle® Made collection reduces the reliance on virgin materials extracted from the planet while creating long-lasting, essential products, to stand up to years of use in the home. By making new items from the materials collected by the TerraCycle community, this valuable resource never goes to waste.

The TerraCycle® Made collection has a free, built-in recycling program to make sure each purchase will never end up in the trash. The recycled-content products are made to last but at the end of their useful life, they can be sent back and recycled again through TerraCycle.

To view the entire TerraCycle® Made line of products, visit http://terracyclemade.com/. To learn more about TerraCycle and its innovative recycling solutions, visit www.terracycle.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

