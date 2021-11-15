TDK Recognizes Digi-Key Electronics with Best Global Performance Award for FY2021

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, was recognized with an award for Best Global Performance for 2021 by TDK, which offers a wide variety of passive products including capacitors, inductors, RF components and more.

TDK recognized Digi-Key Electronics with an award for Best Global Performance for FY2021.

TDK's broad portfolio of products is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

"We are very proud to earn this best global performance recognition from TDK," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "The strength of our relationship has resulted in a great collaboration between TDK and Digi-Key globally, and we appreciate the support the TDK team has given us to achieve this success."

"It is my pleasure to present this award to Digi-Key for the second time," said Dietmar Jaeger, head of TDK's Global Distributor Division. "Digi-Key is one of our very close partners and has proven a constant high performance which deserves this recognition. My thanks goes to the whole team at Digi-Key."

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of TDK products, please visit Digi-Key's website.

About TDK

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 12.6 million components from over 2,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics