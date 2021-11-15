Vipergen Establishes Research Partnership with ALK Focused on DNA-Encoded Library (DEL)-Based Drug Discovery for Allergy Immunotherapies

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipergen, a leading provider of small-molecule drug discovery services based on DNA-encoded library (DEL) technologies, announced today the signing of a multi-target drug discovery agreement with the allergy company ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF). Under the terms of the agreement, Vipergen will apply its high-fidelity DEL technology platforms to identify novel small-molecule compounds that bind to selected ALK protein targets. ALK will select hits for development into novel therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of a broad range of allergies. ALK will retain exclusive rights to globally commercialize any products resulting from the collaboration. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Over the past century, ALK has pioneered many of the world's leading technology advancements and product innovations for allergy and its treatment," said Nils Hansen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Vipergen. "We look forward to applying our suite of DEL technologies, in partnership with ALK's talented team, to discover leads to new or historically challenging allergy targets for development into potential new allergy immunotherapies."



About Vipergen ApS

Vipergen is a world-leading provider of small-molecule drug discovery services based on DNA-encoded library (DEL) technologies and is the first and only company capable of screening DELs inside a living cell. Vipergen provides its proprietary suite of leading-edge DEL technologies through funded discovery partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including top pharmaceutical companies in the U.S., EU, and Japan. For more details about Vipergen and the YoctoReactor® (yR), Binder Trap Enrichment® (BTE), and Cellular Binder Trap Enrichment® (cBTE) drug discovery technology platforms, please visit www.vipergen.com.

