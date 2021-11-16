Booth reservation at international pavilion is open for wire & Tube China 2022

SHANGHAI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Asia's first influential international trade fair for the wire, cable, tube and pipe industry held last year, wire & Tube China 2020 successfully concluded at SNIEC under the strict prevention measures on pandemic, providing effective experience reference for 2022 edition.

From 26 to 29 Sept. 2022, the 10th wire & Tube China will set off another new milestone at Shanghai New International Expo Centre. The organizers Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Electric Cable Research Institute Co., Ltd. and MC-CCPIT will leverage their respective advantages, focus on the "14th Five-Year Plan" and the "Belt and Road" national strategy, provide a communication and business platform to present the state-of-the-art products, technologies and solutions.

Product categories are further expanded, focusing on the segmented fields of heat treatment, saw and laser cutting

The product categories of wire China cover wire manufacturing / processing machinery, fastener and spring manufacturing machinery, auxiliary process equipment, finished wires and cables, raw and auxiliary materials, measuring / control technology, test engineering, etc.

On the other hand, based on the product categories including tube manufacturing machinery, processing technology, raw materials, tubes and accessories, pipeline and OCTG technology, testing engineering, etc., the organizers have upgraded the previous pavilions of thermal process and sawing products and have established further refined concurrent exhibitions - THERMPROCESS China and Saw and Laser Cutting China.

Heat treatment technology changes the mechanical, physical and chemical properties of metal workpieces, thus greatly improving the performance. Green environmental protection is important in the future development of iron and steel industry, and heat treatment related technology provides greater feasibility for low-carbon and environment-friendly steel production.

Therefore, holding THERMPROCESS China at Tube China 2022 aims to provide a solid communication bridge for heat treatment system and equipment suppliers from all over the world. The metal and tube processing related products and technologies can be further derived and connect more dots of the entire industry chain.

Accurate cutting is an important part of metal and tube processing, the new upgraded and transformed collocated exhibition Saw and Laser Cutting China will not only showcase the sawing products and technical solutions but also add the laser cutting related machinery.

Positive feedbacks from exhibitors

Post-show statistics showed that 91% of exhibitors were satisfied with wire & Tube China 2020. Despite the impact of the pandemic last year, the former exhibitors and new customers still show their confidence to the fair.

Mr. Mao Xingwang, Board Director & GM of Rosendahl Nextrom Oy Shanghai Rep. Office, expressed his recognition of the exhibition:" Since 2004, we keep participating in wire China. The customers we meet on-site account for almost 90% of the total. Our optical fiber and cable business department has established contacts with many potential customers during the show."

Mr. Ma Jianfeng, General Manager of HIMMELWERK China gave the feedback:" Since our company was established in Germany in 1950, we have been committed to the development and production of high-frequency and ultra-high frequency induction heating equipment. We are very optimistic about the development potential of the Chinese market, so we chose to participate in the newly launched THERMPROCESS Pavilion at Tube China."

With wire & Tube China's good reputation in the industry and the rise in market enthusiasm, many former international exhibitors have expressed their willingness to participate in wire & Tube China 2022.

Professional buyers come to wire China in flock

wire & Tube China 2020 attracted 36,552 professional visitors and 49 high-quality buyer delegations. Many of the buyers were from fortune 500 companies in automobile manufacturing industry, chemical industry, oil and gas industry, energy industry, aerospace engineering, construction industry and other application industries.

wire & Tube China 2022 is expected to gather 46,000 professional buyers to discover new business opportunities with industry colleagues.

Booths at international pavilion are open for reservation now, and we look forward to your participation in Asia's leading wire and tube exhibition and explore a new era in the development of wire, cable, tube and pipe Industry. See you in Shanghai from September 26 to 29, 2022!

For more information, please visit the official website: www.wirechina.net; www.tubechina.net, or follow us on Linkedin (search: wire & Tube China).

View original content:

SOURCE Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co Ltd