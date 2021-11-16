The Celebration Event will be held at the Oasis in Miami Florida, an extraordinary venue, located in the iconic Wynwood neighborhood known for its cutting edge artistic events and entertainment

For A Bright Future Foundation Announces the "For A Bright Future Celebration Event," their Annual Fundraising Event for January 19th, 2022, in Miami, Florida The Celebration Event will be held at the Oasis in Miami Florida, an extraordinary venue, located in the iconic Wynwood neighborhood known for its cutting edge artistic events and entertainment

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future", "FABF"), a nonprofit organization that supports the needs of underprivileged children, announced today that it will host "For A Bright Future Celebration Event" on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 at the hip and lively Oasis Wynwood in Miami, Florida, to raise awareness and funds for its various programs aimed at supporting underprivileged and underrepresented children in education, healthcare, leadership development and the arts.

Fundraising Event benefitting For a Bright Future ProgramsJanuary 19th, 2022 at the Oasis Wynwood, Miami, FL

"I'm excited to announce our upcoming 2022 Fundraising Event, following the successful Fundraising Event in Los Angeles. The Event Committee is formed by a group of incredible leaders in their fields who have devoted their time and energy to making the lives of underrepresented and underprivileged children better through our programs. Our fundraising will have a direct impact on the number of kids and programs we can impact in the communities and areas that we consider critical. Join us and help us make a difference while having a great time," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, and Chairman of the board, Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future.

For A Bright Future Foundation supports the needs of underprivileged and underrepresented students from specified groups, including families of single parents and children of veterans, who seek specific educational goals in the arts, sustainability, science, technology, engineering, mathematics, or education. Program access is based on academic achievements, community work, and household income level, with a focus on underserved groups.

"It's an honor to be Chair for this years For A Bright Future Foundation's Celebration Event at the recently opened Oasis in the hip and trendy revitalized area of Wynwood Miami," said Tracey Shaw, Former WWE Executive and Chair of the Event Committee. "I've seen first-hand the impact our scholarship and other programs have on these children. With 97% of all donations going directly to the programs, your support has an impact! " she continued.

"Mark your calendar and join us for a fun night at the fantastic Oasis Wynwood, Miami's new cultural epicenter. This is a great opportunity to give back by supporting a cause benefiting high achieving members of our community who rely on our support to access higher education. We specifically focus on the greater Miami areas as a target to help underprivileged high-performing children to build a brighter future," said Gina Rogoto, Marketing, and Development Manager, Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future.

To become a sponsor of the For A Bright Future Fundraising Event, or to inquire about tickets, please contact gmr@forabrightfuturefoundation.org. To support our educational programs please visit our donation page at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/donate-today.

Contact info:

Gina Rogoto

For A Bright Future Foundation

gmr@forabrightfuturefoundation.org



Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future