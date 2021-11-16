Georgetown Launches Master's in Strategic Digital Transformation

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Although the full implications of the COVID-19 pandemic will be examined in the years to come, at least one impact is clear: now more than ever, businesses must engage in the digital economy. A fundamental shift decades in the making, the digital economy has transformed not only entire industries, but also consumer behavior. Businesses that succeed in digital transformation can break into new markets, increase competitiveness, decrease costs, and deliver innovative solutions—while those who do not risk becoming obsolete.

To prepare today's rising leaders for tomorrow's digital economy, Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies (SCS) is pleased to announce the Master of Professional Studies in Strategic Digital Transformation . Launching in Fall 2022, this program equips students with the business tools needed for business strategy development, transformation, and decision-making; explores innovative business models that have integrated digital technologies; and delves into the human side of digital transformation. With a curriculum relevant for both the public and private sector, the program was developed with input from several adjunct professors also employed by industry leaders such as Afiniti, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Telos; Google also contributed as a key collaborator.

"Digital transformation is a requirement to thrive in the digital economy, but too often many organizations lack a cohesive strategy. We at SCS are proud to launch one of the few master's degrees in the U.S. that focuses on business innovation, organizational change, and digital transformation," says Dean Kelly Otter. "This curriculum is endorsed by some of the world's largest and most successful companies, and anchored in Georgetown's Jesuit values. It's a cutting-edge program that will empower our students with the knowledge and tools needed to be agents of change in their organizations, or to build exciting new ventures."

Technology Leaders as Key Collaborators

What makes the Master's in Strategic Digital Transformation program especially unique is that top industry leaders collaborated with SCS to develop the curriculum. For example, Google provided access to subject matter experts in the area of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI), arranged training and education on using Google-developed AI tools and cloud services, and helped faculty members to identify and research the impact of digital technology on organizations.

"Digital transformation is what drives businesses and entire industries forward," said Steven Butschi, Director of Education, Google Cloud. "Georgetown University's new Master's in Strategic Digital Transformation underscores the massive potential that organizations can realize when they fully embrace the digital age, and the broader market need for skilled professionals to help make digital transformations a reality."

In addition, adjunct faculty members also employed by today's leading companies contributed to the program's development through focus groups. Such companies include Afiniti, Amazon Web Services, Business-Higher Education Forum, Microsoft, and Telos.

"This master's program addresses strategic innovation and organizational transformation in which the deployment and use of digital technologies are driven by customers, constituents, patients, and clients' behaviors and preferences," says Dr. Frederic Lemieux, Faculty Director. "Thanks to our partnerships with industry leaders in digital transformation, our students will gain hands-on experience on major issues impacting the digital economy as we speak: artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, blockchain and smart contracts, cloud computing, mobile and wireless technology, and the Internet-of-Things (IoT)."

Exploring the Human Side of Digital Transformation

In addition to the technology and processes that drive digital transformation, this program analyzes an often-overlooked factor: the people that make change happen. Whether in terms of examining employees and internal processes, or consumer behaviors and experiences, the program is rooted in Georgetown's Jesuit values and tradition that emphasizes a holistic, multi-faceted approach.

With a required course on the ethics of digital innovation, the curriculum also highlights topics such as responsible innovation, including related moral dilemmas and legal issues; diversity, equity, and inclusion values; and accessibility issues.

Curriculum, Formats, and Enrollment Options

Like many master's programs at SCS, the Master's in Strategic Digital Transformation is designed to fit the schedule of working professionals. To fulfill the required 33 credits, students can enroll in courses on either a part-time or full-time basis and will have options to take classes online, on campus, or through a combination of both.

The Master's in Strategic Digital Transformation is now accepting applications for the Fall 2022 term.

About the Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies

Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies offers graduate programs in professional and liberal studies, more than 30 professional certificate programs, custom and corporate training and education, summer school and special programs, as well as the University's only part-time bachelor's program. The School's innovative educational programming creates opportunities for students and professionals to connect with industry leaders through learning and service.

