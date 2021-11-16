- awards honouring best products and services from across the global financial industry -

Nominations are Open for the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2022

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nominations process for the eighth annual ADVFN International Financial Awards has begun - https://uk.advfn.com/awards.

The panel-judged awards, run by global stocks, shares and cryptocurrency data website ADVFN (LSE:AFN), recognise and celebrate the best of breed products and services from across the global financial industry. The free-to-enter awards are open to start-ups and established companies (as well as individuals) and encompass traditional financial services through to bleeding edge DeFi and crypto projects. Last year's awards included 56 categories and honoured a wide variety of entrants ranging from trading platform providers, ISA providers, brokers and journalists to NFT platforms, decentralized exchanges, crypto products, financial apps and YouTubers.

The ADVFN International Financial Awards 2022 are open for self-nomination. Candidates should submit a short word document (maximum 500 words) detailing the category/categories for which they are applying, which outlines why the company/enterprise/individual believes they are the best in their field. This should be sent - along with a brief company description or bio - to: awards@advfnplc.com. If not already covered in previous years, interested parties are welcome to suggest additional categories, which will be considered.

The deadline for entries is Friday, January 14th, 2022 . Winners will be announced during the third week of March 2022. Full information about all the categories (and winners) of the awards over the years can be found on the ADVFN International Financial Awards website: http://uk.advfn.com/awards

For further information, please email: francescad@advfnplc.com

NOTES TO EDITORS

About ADVFN

ADVFN ( www.advfn.com ) is a global stocks, shares and crypto information website providing market-leading financial tools and data to private investors around the world.

Offering real-time share prices, news feeds, charting, portfolio management, monitor lists, financials, data from global stock exchanges, Level 2 and the most active financial bulletin board in the UK (along with many other features), the site is the destination of choice for day traders and retail investors.

Established in the last quarter of 1999, ADVFN ( LSE:AFN ) was floated on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in March 2000. The site currently has approximately 36 million users worldwide and a billion page impressions a year.

Originally a UK-based site, the company currently operates in the US, UK, Brazil, Japan and Dubai.

ADVFN has a joint venture in Brazil, a country in which ADVFN has a geographic and language targeted website. This is in addition to its US, French, German, Italian, Canadian, Japanese, Indian, Mexican and Filipino ADVFN financial sites.

In September 2006 ADVFN acquired InvestorsHub.com , a leading online investment community website in the North American market.

ADVFN bought AllIPO, an online IPO trading platform, as well as stock brokerages TSCTrade and Throgmorton Street Capital in July 2009.

In 2013 ADVFN acquired Finance Manila, a key resource in a rapidly growing market economy.

For further press information, please contact: Francesca De Franco on: 0794 125 3135 or email francescad@advfnplc.com

