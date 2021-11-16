Proqis Announces the Digital Transformation & Operational Excellence Industry Awards 2021 Finalists

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proqis is proud to announce the shortlist of finalists from eleven categories selected by the independent judging panel for the 2021 Digital Transformation & Operational Excellence Industry Awards program.

The Digital Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards have been established to showcase globally the most outstanding achievements and real results, which organisations achieve through the successful implementation of Business Transformation, Digital Transformation, Operational Excellence & Innovation Excellence programs. Click here to learn more.

The Awards will be held in conjunction with the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence World Summit, BTOES 2021 in the beautiful Ocean Ballroom on December 15, 2021 at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld® . This summit is the largest senior-level cross-industry gathering for Business Transformation, Operational Excellence, Digital Transformation & Innovation Excellence executives.

The awards are judged by an independent panel of leading thinkers and practitioners within the Business Transformation, Digital Transformation, Operational Excellence & Innovation Excellence community.

The judges consider the following criteria, dependent on the respective categories when grading all entries:

Strategic Relevance: how does the project fit in with the organization's strategic objectives Value Generation: how significant to the organization was the value generated from the project Customer Benefit: the beneficial impact of the project results on customers Implementation: the quality of the implementation process Leadership Engagement: the level of senior management involvement and Organizational Learning: How did the organization develop as a result of the project. Creative Use of Tools: how innovative was the project deployment

