Puzzles & Survival's Locust Plague Event Recap

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puzzles and Survival and the wider 37GAMES team are very proud to announce that the Halloween Locust Plague Event was a great success, with over 30 million players joining the fray in a bid to defeat an invading locust army.

Acclaim for Fresh Stories, Gameplay, Art, and New Video

It seems fans of Puzzles and Survival- a zombie-themed, match-3, 4X strategy mobile game- reveled in the opportunity to battle their way through a land besieged by terrifying zombies and foul locusts. Furthermore, they were enthralled by the opportunity to immerse themselves in new stories and event scenarios, upgraded game art complete with high-precision 3D locust models, and innovative locust-themed gameplay as a shocking locust plague swept across the world with electrifying speed. On that last point, it was generally observed that players having to scour the map for mutant locusts before they could rally against them to secure their homelands really added to the depth of the gameplay. The locust-themed promo video, 'Discover the Unknown: Locusts Ahead,' having also received an enthusiastic reception, sealed the event's success.

Dedication to Fans Pays Dividends

Giving players the unique opportunity to draw their own path in the quest to prevent the locust army from launching devastating attacks against bases or looting resources was a unique way to pay the fans back for their loyalty. That this was said by many to have enriched the players' overall game experience was a point of considerable pride.

Please note that, while the event itself may have ended, it may be of significant influence going forward. Furthermore, the gift code [pnshh] is still active, so players can still claim free supplies if they haven't done so already. For further updates on that front and others, don't forget to follow the official Puzzles & Survival Facebook fan page for the latest news, events, giveaways, and more.

