ST. BARTH, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth debuts today as the island's most highly anticipated haven of laidback luxury. The ultimate expression of French joie de vivre, infused with the vibrant character of the Caribbean, the resort has been an icon of hospitality since it originally opened in 1986. Now relaunching following a reimagination that preserves the unique spirit of the fabled resort while infusing contemporary amenities and design, as well as Rosewood's illustrious style of service and A Sense of Place® philosophy, the property is poised to reaffirm itself as the destination of choice for new and legacy guests alike.

Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth Opens Today Following a Four-Year Reimagination

Design-Led Living

Drawing inspiration from its setting on a private peninsula overlooking two beautiful beaches, the architecture and design of Rosewood Le Guanahani have been conducted by David M Schwartz Architects and Luis Pons Design Lab. Following Rosewood's guiding A Sense of Place philosophy, wherein the destination inspires the property's offerings, each resort area has been built to immerse guests in the unique ethos of the French Caribbean while simultaneously making them feel at home. Refined and modern interiors are complemented by indigenous crafts and dynamic design hues, adding pops of color and character throughout. The resort's 66 accommodations showcase added inspired enhancements, with each boasting its own outdoor space and twenty featuring private pools. Also new are a selection of signature suites, which range from one- to three-bedrooms and offer the most elevated stays on the island.

Eclectic Cuisine

The social hub of Rosewood Le Guanahani, Beach House St. Barth is a new culinary destination underscoring both the resort's residential nature and the island's international influences. Occupying an expansive open-air enclave, the concept, along with its accompanying Bar Mélangé, emulates the way one would dine in a private home, offering distinct spaces that welcome guests for the different mealtimes. Ranging from an oceanfront restaurant to a sophisticated cocktail lounge, each area honors the resort's French Caribbean spirit through thoughtful design details and multicultural cuisine revealing regional specialties from the North and South Mediterranean.

Regenerative Wellness

The largest dedicated wellness facility on the island, Sense®, A Rosewood Spa conjures a heightened state of serenity. A robust menu of treatments and therapies celebrates the island's rich resources, history and eco-friendly identity, with each fusing indigenous practices with cutting-edge technologies to ensure a meaningful and effective experience. The spa further incorporates the island ethos and environs in its design, which exudes an aura of tranquility across the reception area, four treatment rooms, two couples' suites, hydrotherapy area and adults-only pool. Also featuring a state-of-the-art gym, hair and nail salon and full-service tennis facility, Sense Spa allows guests to achieve an elevated level of wellness from every angle.

Island Immersions

An unparalleled selection of guest activities, amenities and services cater to every kind of traveler. Guests may spend the day relaxing at the resort's main pool or fully serviced beach, which comes complete with food and beverage offerings from Beach House and a range of complimentary non-motorized watersports. For beyond-the-resort island exploration, the property's dedicated Clefs d'Or Concierge provides expert assistance in planning immersive excursions. Younger guests are invited to embark on their own adventures at Rosewood Explorers, the resort's forward-thinking children's club concept that combines entertainment with education for an impactful experience.

Chic & Stylish Gatherings

The ultimate setting for unforgettable events and meetings, Rosewood Le Guanahani offers a variety of indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, including St. Barth's only fully configured boardroom. Set against coconut groves and ocean waves, the property's two beaches further present the perfect place for a one-of-a-kind celebration.

To learn more about Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth and book a visit, please visit www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/le-guanahani.

About Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth

Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth is situated across 18 acres on a private peninsula overlooking the beautiful beaches of Maréchal Bay and Grand Cul-de-Sac Lagoon. Inspired by its location on the distinctive island of St. Barth, the new resort underpins Rosewood's exceptional style of service and unwavering dedication to immersive experiences while preserving the unique spirit of the fabled property. The resort's 66 accommodations are the ultimate expression of French joie de vivre while maintaining the festive spirit of the Caribbean. Amenities include Beach House St. Barth, the resort's culinary concept and social hub comprised of distinct, Mediterranean-inspired dining experiences, as well as two swimming pools, two fully serviced beaches, a Rosewood Explorers Club for children, tennis court and elevated wellness program inclusive of Sense®, A Rosewood Spa, the largest wellness facility on the island. The resort's Clefs d'Or Concierge team is available to plan island excursions, chic shopping trips, watersport adventures and an array of on-property guest experiences for ultimate toes in the sand luxury.

