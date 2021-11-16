For Second Year in a Row, CHOP Fetal Program Wins Two Awards for Excellence in Patient and Family Experience --Awards from Press Ganey highlight care provided by the Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment and its Garbose Family Special Delivery Unit--

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has won two awards from Press Ganey, a health care company that evaluates patient satisfaction. The awards recognize the Richard D. Wood Jr. Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment (CFDT) and its Garbose Family Special Delivery Unit (SDU) for excellence in the experience they provide to patients and families.

The CFDT has won the 2021 Pinnacle of Excellence Award®, a preeminent, competitive achievement for leading healthcare organizations. Presented annually, the award applauds hospitals and health systems that consistently sustain performance year-over-year. The CFDT was recognized for being one of the top three performers in terms of patient satisfaction over the last three years, based on survey measures like a patient or family's likelihood to recommend the CFDT, the Center's overall rating, and teamwork.

The SDU, the CFDT's inpatient delivery unit, has won the 2021 Guardian of Excellence Award® for sustaining performance in the top 5% of Press Ganey partners from April 2020 to March 2021. The award highlights the SDU's performance on survey measures related to patient and family experience when compared to other organizations that also use Press Ganey.

"These awards recognize our clinical team for their exemplary work during a global pandemic, demonstrating their unwavering dedication to patient care even during the most challenging times," said Madeline Bell, President and CEO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). "I am proud of our Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment and its Special Delivery Unit teams and congratulate them on this well-earned honor."

Since 1995, the CFDT has cared for more than 27,000 expectant parents from around the world and performed more than 2,000 fetal surgeries; it is one of the few centers in the world to offer open fetal surgery for life-threatening conditions. The Center offers comprehensive, family-centered care, from advanced diagnostic testing, prenatal management and fetal surgery to a special delivery unit, counseling and support services, and expert postnatal care.

Located within the CFDT, the SDU opened in June 2008 and was the world's first birthing unit within a pediatric hospital dedicated to healthy mothers carrying babies with serious and life-threatening birth defects. The SDU has delivered more than 5,000 babies, who undergo fetal surgery to treat the birth defect before birth or need immediate specialized care or surgery soon after birth. The setup allows mothers to stay close while their babies are treated immediately, improving the outcomes and well-being of both mother and child.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 595-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu

