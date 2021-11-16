Walker & Dunlop Launches New Lending Platform

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today the launch of a new digital lending platform powered by machine learning to dramatically grow its small balance multifamily lending business.

Walker & Dunlop Logo

"Multifamily investors want a faster and more transparent borrowing experience," commented Walker & Dunlop Senior Vice President and Chief Production Officer Alison Williams. "That's why we asked our data scientists and engineers to automate loan sizing and pricing." Mrs. Williams continued, "We created a more efficient process for investors to review financing options, tailor them to their projects' needs, and monitor the loan process with dramatically more transparency – all through our custom-built technology."

Walker & Dunlop's small balance technology platform brings the following advantages:

Streamlined lending experience that automatically generates quotes in minutes utilizing predictive algorithms and property cash flows

Interest rate and property value calculations using proprietary data on real-time rents, expenses, and sales comparables

Greater transparency of loan terms from quote to close

To learn more about the new platform, visit https://www.walkerdunlop.com/small-balance/.

Walker & Dunlop will continue to accelerate the growth of its small multifamily loan platform by automating underwriting processes, expanding its brand as the premier multifamily lender in the U.S., and combining its best-in-class people with best-in-class technology to deliver the best financing experience to our clients.

Walker & Dunlop is the top provider of capital to the U.S. multifamily market, originating $31 billion in transactions and financing over $24 billion of multifamily properties in 2020. The company is also a top-ranked Agency lender and was named the #1 Fannie Mae DUS® Lender and #4 Freddie Mac Optigo® Lender in 2020. Walker & Dunlop's dedicated team has experience with all loan types within the small multifamily loans space, including Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans and Fannie Mae Multifamily Small Loans, which provide financing for different property types, such as market-rate properties, mixed-use properties, and manufactured housing communities (MHC).

Multifamily loans under $10 million in size accounted for $80 billion in total loan volume in 2020 and 22% of all commercial mortgage originations. This fast-growing market is highly fragmented with more than 3,000 capital providers. Walker & Dunlop is using its people, brand, and technology to scale rapidly and grow market share in this exciting market.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.