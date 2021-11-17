Flatiron Realty Capital Bolsters Leadership Team and Expands Origination Capabilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatiron Realty Capital, a tech-enabled portfolio real estate lender, today announced the expansion of its sales and technology leadership team to capitalize on the strong demand from borrowers and lending professionals and continue to build out its best-in-class customer experience.

Christopher Wolpert joined Flatiron as Chief Investment Officer & Head of Engineering to bring machine learning and technology-driven automation to power Flatiron's underwriting and investment operations. "Flatiron has experienced tremendous growth while staying committed to rigorous underwriting standards and policies," said Wolpert. "I look forward to building upon the Company's quantitative approach with technology and automation that reduces time-to-close and helps customers fund more deals." Wolpert brings over a decade of capital markets experience in research and data-related roles, most recently at Man GLG on the Macro Enhanced Global Convertible Arbitrage team. Prior to that, he worked on equity/credit research and trading, asset management, and data-driven valuation processes at financial institutions including Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan Asset Management.

Scott Bierbryer joined Flatiron as Chief Product & Revenue Officer to lead product, growth marketing, and revenue operations and accelerate the growth of Flatiron's mortgage and third-party origination partnerships. "I was incredibly impressed with what Flatiron's founding team built and their unparalleled commitment to their customers," said Bierbryer. "I'm excited to scale the product while building a platform for our mortgage and third-party origination customers that will help them grow their businesses even faster." Bierbryer has over a decade of experience in revenue growth and creating best-in-class customer experiences. He has focused extensively on bringing technology to underserved segments in real estate, most recently founding Leanprop, a consulting company for tech-enabled brokerages and REITs, and previously serving as a Director at Compass and Co-founder of VeryApt.

"Flatiron is dedicated to leveraging data, technology, and institutional core competencies to transform the alternative lending industry," said Michael Ostad, Co-founder of Flatiron. "Toward that end, we are committed to investing in top talent and digital solutions in order to remain adaptive to ever-evolving market dynamics, consistently delivering best-in-class technology solutions and speed of service to customers and business partners alike. With the addition of Chris and Scott to the leadership team, Flatiron is well-positioned to accelerate our investment in product and technology to make the Flatiron experience even faster, better, and more seamless for all of our customers."

Flatiron surpassed $500M in annualized transaction volume in 2020 and has continued to experience rapid growth and momentum throughout 2021, more than tripling its lending volume and greatly expanding FRC's product lines and capital partners. Strong demand from third-party originators also led to the launch of a TPO production channel, including table-funding offerings and counterparty line of credit solutions, to facilitate partnerships with local originators. Flatiron's latest initiative is the expansion of its partnership program with local operators, each of whom generate over $1M in monthly production. By onboarding and supporting over 100 such TPO partners in the upcoming year, Flatiron anticipates a steep growth trajectory in 2022. For more information, visit flatironrealtycapital.com .

ABOUT FLATIRON REALTY CAPITAL

Founded in 2018, Flatiron is a tech-enabled real estate portfolio lender specializing in bridge and construction/rehabilitation financing, in addition to 30-year rental investment products. Prior to founding Flatiron, the firm's three principals have personally funded over $600M in real estate transactions and originated approximately $2 billion in loan volume.

PRESS CONTACT

Flatiron Realty Capital

contact@flatironrealtycapital.com

View original content:

SOURCE Flatiron Realty Capital