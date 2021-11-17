Three Seasons series of 2021 World Young Scientists Summit (WYSS) held at WKU

WENZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of Nov. 12, Never Stop at Peak, one of the Science in Three Seasons series of the 2021 World Young Scientists Summit (WYSS), was held at Wenzhou-Kean University.

As one of the main activities of WYSS, this event invited WANG LI, foreign academician of the Russian Academy of Engineering and Chancellor of Wenzhou-Kean University, ALEXEY KAVOKIN, Chair Professor of Westlake University and Director of the International Center for Polaritonics, LI YANBIAO, Professor and Vice President of the Academy of Science and Technology of Zhejiang University of Technology and LIANG YIMING, a senior engineering specialist and a young researcher at the Zhejiang Lab, to share their research results and expectations for the future.

How to stop wounds from bleeding quickly? How to benefit diabetic patients from special polymers? The keynote speech session started with Wang Li's lecture on "Help for Health – Biomedical Applications of Special Polymers. " Inspired by strong adhesive forces of mussels and barnacles in seawater, his team developed medical polymer gels, which can quickly stop bleeding and have a promising market.

In addition, his team have devoted themselves to the research of phenylboronic acid-based intelligent insulin delivery systems in the past years, which can intelligently control insulin release with the change in blood glucose concentrations. It can provide a safer, more convenient, and less painful insulin input method than injection for 450 million diabetic patients worldwide.

As a foreign academician of the Russian Academy of Engineering, prof. Wang has been working on functional polymers and nanomaterials for dozens of years. In the panel discussion session, he also shared his thoughts on the fun of scientific research through cases in real life, such as why lotus leaves are waterproof and the powder coatings for refrigerators. He encouraged attendees to observe life and nature keenly and contribute to the motherland with their hard work, diligence, and dedication.

The other topics at this event include "Polaritonics Storm - Establish the World's Leading Sub-Research Center for Polaritonics", "Aerospace Dream - Help with China's Aerospace Industry", and "Deep Sea Drive - The World's First Deep Sea Drive for Soft Robots".

The event was streamed on NetEase's live streaming platform, with a total of over 2.8 million views.

