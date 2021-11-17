Togo Group Rebrands As Roadpass Digital

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Togo Group, which is creating the leading technology platform for road travel and outdoor experiences, today rebranded as Roadpass Digital, a name that reflects the company's mission and best-in-class tools to empower road-based recreational travelers.

"Every day, we strive to help people make the most of their adventures on the road," said Roadpass Digital CEO Danny Hest. "The Roadpass Digital brand highlights our relentless ongoing efforts to provide RVers and roadtrippers with the best end-to-end trip discovery, planning, and on-the-road tools."

Roadpass Digital's products include Roadtrippers , a trip planning app that offers users the unique ability to collaborate with friends, sync across map apps for seamless navigation, and identify and save destinations; Campendium , a crowd-sourced and editorially-curated web and mobile application that allows users to search, preview, and provide feedback on more than 32,000 public and private RV camping locations across the continental United States, Canada, and Baja Mexico; Togo RV , the ultimate app to keep RV owners organized, inspired, and on the move with a set of tools focused on improving the RV experience; and RVillage , the largest and most active social network of RV owners and enthusiasts.

Each digital experience and mobile app will retain its existing name as the company adopts a universal Roadpass branded user account to enable consumers to seamlessly access the company's comprehensive set of travel tools for roadtrippers and RVers.

"Adopting the Roadpass Digital brand, which many of our members already associate with a powerful universal account benefit of our apps, further aligns our company brand with our mission to simplify the camping and road travel experience," added VP of Marketing and Communications Steven Hileman.

About Roadpass Digital

Roadpass Digital is a technology joint-venture between THOR Industries and Tourism Holdings Limited. Roadpass Digital is focused on making it easier to experience, own, and maintain recreational vehicles and more easily discover, book, and navigate road trips. The company has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Roadpass Digital and Campendium, Roadtrippers, RVillage, and Togo RV products at roadpass.com .

