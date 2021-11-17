World Animal Protection moves Expedia Group to finally prohibit cruel captive whale and dolphin activities

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hours before World Animal Protection, a global animal welfare non-profit organization's event in Seattle, Expedia Group, the largest tourism company in the United States announced that they adjusted their animal welfare policy. As a result, attractions and activities that involve performances by or interactions with dolphins and other cetaceans will no longer be available on Expedia websites.

In a phone call earlier this morning from Expedia Group to World Animal Protection, Expedia confirmed it has listened to World Animal Protection supporters and decided to end its support for whale and dolphin interactions and circus-style performances by prohibiting the sale of them via their website.

This change of direction from Expedia Group is testament to the perseverance of over 350,000 World Animal Protection supporters who have been campaigning tirelessly on this issue since 2019 and throughout the global pandemic, keeping up the pressure on the travel giant to do the right thing.

Cameron Harsh, Programs Director, World Animal Protection, US states:

"We at World Animal Protection are thrilled about the travel site's announcement just hours before our offline action near their headquarters in Seattle. It is a significant step towards ending dolphin cruelty and making this the last generation of dolphins and whales in captivity for entertainment. We endorse Expedia Group's decision and urge them to implement it fully as soon possible. World Animal Protection expects to see more travel companies that have yet to take this step do the same."

World Animal Protection is glad to see that Expedia Group has recognized that simply aligning their policy to WAZA standards does not go far enough. WAZA still offers accreditation and membership to zoos and aquariums that include cruel captive whale and dolphin experiences and other wild animal shows interactions.

Accreditation of a zoo and aquarium body alone is not enough for such an attraction to be considered responsible and humane enough for travel companies like Expedia to justify promoting them

World Animal Protection and its supporters will not stop campaigning to stop the cruel commercial exploitation of dolphins and other wildlife by tourism and other industries that profit from their suffering.

Nick Stewart, Global Head of Wildlife at World Animal Protection said:

"World Animal Protection has moved Expedia to stop selling tickets to cruel dolphin shows and interactions and we are thrilled. This is a huge victory for whales and dolphins around the world.

"Like the dolphins who perform at these cruel circuses, we have had to jump through many hoops to get to this point. But after two years of tenacious campaigning, Expedia has heard the call of our supporters loud and clear.

"We will not stop until the cruel commercial exploitation of dolphins and other wildlife is ended, forever. Dolphins are wild animals - not entertainers"

About World Animal Protection

World Animal Protection has moved the world to protect animals for more than 55 years. With offices in 13 countries, World Animal Protection works to give animals a better life. The organization's activities include working with companies to ensure high standards of welfare for the animals in their care; working with governments and other stakeholders to prevent wild animals being cruelly traded, trapped or killed; and working for the better treatment of farmed animals.

World Animal Protection influences decision-makers to put animal welfare on the global agenda and inspires people to change animals' lives for the better. More information on World Animal Protection can be found at: http://www.worldanimalprotection.us/

